PARK CITY – South Warren’s girls’ golf team chose the ideal location to open the season Monday.
The new and expanded Spartans hosted the South Warren Lady Spartan Invitational – as part of the Bluegrass Golf Tour – at the newly renovated Park Mammoth Golf Club and tallied a fourth-place finish in the 10-team field.
Considering South Warren didn’t have enough players – only two – to field a full lineup last season, that fourth-place showing was a welcome sight for Spartans coach Eric Holeman.
“This is the first time since 2020 – we didn’t have a full team all of last year,” Holeman said. “It’s good to put a team score back on the scoreboard.”
The Spartans were led by a pair of familiar faces as rising senior Ainslee Cruce and rising sophomore Sydney McClanahan – the two returnees from last year’s squad – each tied for seventh with 3-over 73s.
Cruce was impressed with the course, which features expansive fairways that tempted booming tee shots.
“I played it a couple times and we came out yesterday for a practice round,” Cruce said. “It’s really nice. No trees, which is really nice, but the tall grass can really hurt you.”
Lightning forced an hour-long delay to the tournament start, and occasional light showers combined with some overnight rain slowed the playing surface somewhat.
“It drains really well, so no standing water out there on the course except for one little location,” Holeman said. “They put in some new grass and it’s really saturated in that area, but other than that it drained well.”
Two-time defending state champion Marshall County handled the course the best, winning the team title by 15 strokes with a 25-over par 305. Marshall County’s Trinity Beth, who last week was playing in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship at The Club at Olde Stone, topped the field by three strokes with a 4-under par 66.
Daviess County took second in the team standings with a combined 320, followed by Cooper (325) then South Warren and fifth-place Bowling Green (325). Edmonson County (101-over 241 with nine holes scored) was next, Franklin-Simpson (383) was seventh and Greenwood (392) finished ninth.
Daviess County’s Alexa Salamah finished as the individual runner-up with a 1-under 69, while Cooper’s Reagan Ramage was third with an even-par 70.
Cruce and McClanahan paced an encouraging debut for the Spartans, who also got scoring finishes from Elsie Espinola (tied for 14th, 81) and Stella Forney (52nd, 114).
“I thought I was shooting my irons pretty good,” Cruce said. “I was hitting them closer to the pin so I could try to make a few birdies, but my putting could’ve been better I think.”
McClanahan, coming off a win in last week’s Girls’ City Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course, said it was nice to have a few more teammates on the course than last season.
“It was fun with Ainslee, but it was nice to have some younger teammates to help out and teach golf to,” McClanahan said.
Macy Meisel tied for 17th with an 84 to lead Bowling Green, which also got scoring finishes from Caroline Childers (20th, 88), Amy Tomblinson (tied for 24th, 90) and Hallie Jo Simpson (tied for 26th, 91).
Logan County's Abby-Grace Forbes (11th, 77) and Franklin-Simpson's Conleigh Wilson (tied for 14th, 81) also tallied top-20 finishes.