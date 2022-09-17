It's been a frustrating couple weeks for South Warren's football team.
The defending Class 5A state champions had hit an uncharacteristic rough patch over the past two games, losing back-to-back close road contests to out-of-state opponents Hendersonville (Tenn.) and Gibson Southern (Ind.).
Paducah Tilghman ran into all that pent-up ill will on Friday night during the Spartans' first home game -- homecoming, no less -- and it wasn't pretty for the Blue Tornado. South Warren produced big plays on both sides of the ball and rolled to a 36-3 victory.
"I think that's a good word -- frustration," South Warren coach Brandon Smith said. "Sometimes you take losses and that's not really the word you use, but in the situation we've been in I think that's the best word. And not just me, I think everybody -- it's one of those things where you feel like you can fix it and you know what the problems are, it's just a matter of doing it.
"But it's definitely a step in the right direction, a good bounce-back for us against a really good opponent."
South Warren (2-2), ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the first Associated Press state poll, had its first drive stall in the end zone on an interception by Tilghman's Darionte Ragsdale.
The Spartans responded on the next play, when Jace Cutrona returned the favor with an interception off Blue Tornado quarterback Jack James to give the South Warren offense another prime scoring chance the the Tilghman 12-yard line. Spartans quarterback Bryce Button made the most of it, connecting with Drew Givens on a 11-yard touchdown pass.
Two plays later, the Spartans delivered another big defensive play when Ethan Reynolds picked off James again and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to put his team up 12-0 with 1:48 left in the first quarter.
"I just kind of went over to my spot where I needed to," Reynolds said. "We went over the things in practice. I had my opportunity to make a play and I made the play."
South Warren bumped its lead up to 19-0 early in the second quarter when Cristian Conyer capped a six-play, 40-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Blue Tornado (2-2), ranked No. 2 in the AP Class 3A state rankings, finally got on the scoreboard with a 28-yard field goal by Nolan Waller with 2:07 left in the first half, but South Warren kicker Eli McIntosh matched that with a 28-yard field goal of his own just before halftime to push the Spartans' lead back to 19 points.
Reynolds got into the end zone on the third with a 5-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Button.
"It felt great to come back home -- homecoming week, big week, playing a good team looking to win the state in 3A," Button said. "It just felt good to come back home and get a W."
South Warren's Jimmy Sales capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run early in the fourth, finishing off a three-play, 42-yard drive highlighted by Button's 31-yard completion to Conyer down to the Tilghman 5.
The Spartans' defense hounded James all night. The Blue Tornado quarterback was 11-of-25 passing for 58 yards with three interceptions and was sacked seven times.
"I think the defense has been our weakness the last two games," Smith said. "We had a big heart-to-heart this week and they really improved and made a step in the right direction. We took advantage of some turnovers, but I thought the effort was a thousand times better than what it has been."
Button finished 21-of-33 passing for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, connecting with 10 different receivers. Conyer led the group with five catches for 66 yards. Sales tallied 82 rushing yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
South Warren hosts Louisville Central this coming Friday.
PTHS 0 3 0 0 -- 3
SWHS 12 10 7 7 -- 36
First quarter
SW -- Drew Givens 11 pass from Bryce Button (run failed), 2:56
SW -- Ethan Reynolds 27 interception return (kick blocked), 1:48
Second quarter
SW -- Cristian Conyer 5 run (Eli McIntosh kick), 10:51
PT -- Nolan Waller 28 field goal, 7:07
SW -- McIntosh 28 field goal, 0:27
Third quarter
SW -- Reynolds 4 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 3:08
Fourth quarter
SW -- Jimmy Sales 5 run (McIntosh kick), 11:48