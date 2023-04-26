South Warren senior Katie Walker went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to pace visiting South Warren to a 17-0 softball victory in three innings over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Jenna Lindsey was 2-for-3 with a home run and a triple, McLaine Hudson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Layla Ogden homered and drove in two runs, Kinleigh Russell tallied a double and two RBIs, and Hope White, Taylor Cosby and Kendall Willingham each drove in a run.
Ogden pitched all three innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters.
South Warren (18-2 overall, 4-0 District 14) will face Great Crossing and Lexington Catholic in the Lafayette Five-Star General Tournament on Saturday in Lexington.
Bowling Green (2-14, 1-3) is at Russellville on Thursday.
Edmonson County 12, Butler County 0
Addie Childress homered and drove in four runs to pace host Edmonson County to a 12-0 win in five innings over District 12 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Brooklyn Wilson added a home run and three RBIs, Jolee Vincent was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Julie Norris went 2-for-3 and Kaylee Ann Sandes tallied a triple and two RBIs for the Lady Cats.
Norris tossed five shutout innings for the win, allowing two hits and two walks while fanning three.
Edmonson County (12-7, 4-1) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Butler County (15-4-1, 4-1) was set to visit Greenwood on Wednesday.
Logan County 4, Franklin-Simpson 0
Nora Epley went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI to spark host Logan County to a 4-0 win over District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Natalie Cates added a 2-for-3 day, and McKenzie Robinson and Kinley Holloway each drove in a run.
Lady Cougars starting pitcher Shayla Johnson fired a complete-game shutout, allowing just four hits and no walks while fanning nine batters in seven innings.
Logan County (12-8, 4-1) visits Barren County on Friday.
Maggie Brown had a double for Franklin-Simpson (9-14, 3-3), which visits Edmonson County on Thursday.
Russellville 6, TCC 0
Chloe Penrod was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and drove in four runs to lead visiting Russellville to a 6-0 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Madison Penrod added an RBI for the Lady Panthers.
A'miyah Collier fired a complete-game shutout to earn the win, allowing just three hits and five walks while striking out eight.
Russellville (14-9, 3-2) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.