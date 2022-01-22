South Warren boys’ basketball coach Jason Holland saw what he’s been looking for all season Friday night on the road against Warren East.
The Spartans have shown flashes of excellence, producing spurts of consistency that have allowed them to compete despite dealing with roster issues that have only allowed the complete team to be available in four games this season.
That complete group was enough Friday as the Spartans claimed a 56-49 victory over their District 14 rivals, evening the regular-season series at one win each.
“I was proud of our guys for playing 32 minutes,” Holland said. “I thought we played well in spurts against them the first time. We hadn’t had Luke (Burton) but one day in practice (in a 67-66 loss to Warren East on Dec. 17), so just really proud of them for playing 32 minutes.
“... We’ve been close. We led for a long time against Greenwood. We were down four at the half at Bowling Green. We’ve been there, it’s just that when something goes wrong we just kind of give up like a young team will. So that’s a big step for our team, for our young guys to keep battling.”
The Spartans dictated the pace against the Raiders, leading wire-to-wire to claim their first district win this season. South Warren (7-10 overall, 1-4 District 14) opened on a 6-0 run to lead 11-7 after the first quarter, then extended that advantage in the second. Freshman point guard Ty Price delivered the final blow of the first half with a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the half to give his team a 24-18 lead.
It was part of a big offensive night for Price, South Warren’s leading scorer this season at 15.1 points per game going into the game. On Friday, Price finished with a game-high 20 points.
“I’ve gotten on him about being aggressive – he’s what I call a 50-40-90 kid,” Holland said. “He’s 50% from the floor, 40% from 3 and 90% from the free-throw line and you just don’t see that from a high school kid. I think sometimes he gets a little out of control where his balance isn’t right, but as a freshman his ability to attack is just going to get better.”
Price said he’s been putting in the time in practice to improve.
“I work on my craft every day,” Price said. “It’s just fixing little things, really, was my big focus after the district games because there’s just so many fixes that could help my game and help the team win.”
Warren East (6-8, 1-2) struggled to solve South Warren’s zone defense, with much of that due to a cold shooting night. The Raiders were just 3-of-23 from beyond the 3-point arc.
“We obviously knew that they were going to zone, but it’s different going into practice than it is in a game to simulate,” Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. “They’ve got more size than what we do and their length really hurt us tonight. We were overextended – we were catching it four, five feet outside the 3-point line.”
The Raiders came out pressing in the second half to try and force the pace, but never got closer than seven.
Burton added nine points and Brandon Rowe tallied eight points and eight rebounds for the Spartans, who next visit Warren Central on Tuesday.
Kaleb Matlock scored 16 points and Isaiah Andrews had 12 points for the Raiders, who were back in action Saturday at Glasgow.
SWHS 11 13 15 17 – 56
WEHS 7 11 12 19 – 49
SWHS – Price 20, Burton 9, Rowe 8, Davis 6, Faulkner 6, Linhardt 4, Lockhart 3.
WEHS – Matlock 16, Andrews 12, Duncan 7, Price 7, Doyle 3, Carver 2, Murrell 2.
Girls
South Warren 61, Warren East 34
South Warren junior Gracie Hodges was thrilled to be back on the floor after her team missed three games due to issues related to COVID-19, and it showed in the Spartans’ 61-34 win against Warren East.
Hodges tallied a career-high 29 points in the win to help South Warren (6-10, 2-1) win after not playing since Jan. 11.
“It felt great to be back on the court,” Hodges said. “Coming off COVID, we only had three days to practice and in those three days we got out and got after it.”
Spartans coach Lane Embry said Hodges, who entered the night second on the team in scoring but ended it leading the Spartans with 12.6 points per game, has always been a capable scorer.
“I thought our girls got her the ball in the right spots and she was just in attack mode,” Embry said.
With similar playing styles stressing a transition game fueled by pressure to create turnovers, South Warren maintained the edge by finishing on more of those fast-break opportunities while Warren East (3-14, 0-5) continued its season-long struggles to create enough offense to keep pace.
“It’s the same story, been the same story all year long,” Lady Raiders coach Jenny Neville said. “We’re searching for someone to be consistent in hitting shots. I thought we did a really good job defensively tonight, especially coming off playing last night when we didn’t do well. Tonight we played a much better ballgame – more disciplined defensively and we got the shots we wanted. They just weren’t falling.”
Natajia Alexander had eight points to lead Warren East, which was back in action Saturday at Glasgow.
South Warren visits Warren Central on Tuesday.
“I think a lot of our girls just realized how much fun it is to come out and play basketball,” Embry said. “They’ve been a little stressed out and nervous I feel like recently in games, and having a little pause maybe helped them realize it’s just a game and just come out here and play.”
SWHS 11 16 19 15 – 61
WEHS 6 9 8 11 – 34
SWHS – Hodges 29, Ab. Overbay 7, Hoy 6, Munrath 6, Lindsey 4, Mitchell 4, Enlow 2, Garrett 2, Hudson 1.
WEHS – Alexander 8, Jones 6, R. Lawson 5, K. Lawson 3, R. Bratcher 2, Carter 2, Carver 2, Harrell 2, Hymer 2, Martter 2.