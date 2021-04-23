South Warren junior Caroline Pitcock went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to boost the host Spartans to a 6-3 softball win over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Spartans starting pitcher Emily Reynolds connected for a solo home run and fired a complete game for the win, allowing three unearned runs off four hits and a walk while striking out nine batters.
Carrie Enlow was 2-for-3 with a double, Elly Bennett tallied a pair of RBIs, and Katie Walker and Selynna Metcalfe added an RBI apiece in the win.
South Warren (10-0 overall, 3-0 District 14) was scheduled to face Covington (Tenn.) and Male in the Greenwood Border Battle on Friday at Buchanon Park.
Bowling Green (1-7, 0-2) was scheduled to host Barren County on Friday.
Allen County-Scottsville 13, Franklin-Simpson 9
Host Allen County-Scottsville claimed a 13-9 victory over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Raegan Coffee was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Lady Wildcats in the loss. Also for Franklin-Simpson, Shelby Caudill went 2-for-4 with a double, Allie Utley tallied a pair of hits, Zori Stout had a double and two RBIs, Sherrekia Kitchens added a solo home run, and Gracie Arnemann, Maddie Utley and Hanna Arthur chipped in with an RBI apiece.
ACS (12-5) is back in action Monday at Logan County.
Franklin-Simpson (6-8) was scheduled to host Ohio County on Friday.
Barren County 11, Glasgow 0
Barren County starting pitcher Lillie Broady delivered a complete-game shutout and had a 3-for-3 day at the plate to propel visiting Barren County to a 11-0 win in five innings over District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
Broady had a double and an RBI. In the circle, she allowed three hits and a walk while fanning 11 in the win.
The Trojanettes' Allie Anderson was 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs, while teammate Katie Murphy was 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and scored four runs.
Also for Barren County (10-4, 4-0), Lara Simmons was 2-for-3 with a double and Cora Bogue, Alyssa Curtis, Emilee Kerney and Mary Schalk each drove in a run.
The Trojanettes were scheduled to visit Bowling Green on Friday.
Glasgow (1-10, 0-4) is back in action Monday against visiting Grayson County.
Jo Byrns (Tenn.) 10, Logan County 9
Visiting Logan County fell short in a 10-9 eight-inning loss to Jo Byrns (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Hailey Collins homered and drove in three runs, while teammate Kinley Holloway was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI in the loss.
Also for the Lady Cougars, Emerson McKinnis was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Maddix Mowles had two hits and an RBI, Shelby Gettings had two hits including a double, and Grayce Mefford chipped in with an RBI.
Logan County (9-7) is back in action Monday against visiting Allen County-Scottsville.