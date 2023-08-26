On the verge of seeing a big lead slip away, the South Warren football team found another gear -- using a late surge to pull away for a 38-14 win over Henderson County on Friday at South Warren High School.
South Warren saw a 17-point halftime lead trimmed to three before three late touchdowns blew it open and allowed the Spartans to improve to 2-0 on the season.
“You felt like things were there, we just weren’t executing in the right manner,” SW coach Brandon Smith said. “And then we finally started executing in the last couple of drives. I think we calmed down, got out of our own heads. When we do that, I think we’ve proven we have a chance to be pretty good on offense. We just have to be able to consistently do that.”
The night started well for South Warren, with Bailey Shoemaker taking a screen pass from Bryce Button and streaking down the sidelines for a 69-yard score on the first play from scrimmage for the Spartans.
It was the first of three long scores for Shoemaker.
“Coming in with a lot of anxiety, I think everybody has that, I think that allowed me to release that anxiety,” Shoemaker said. “I feel more involved in the game, loosened up and that’s how I took it in for two more after the first one.”
After setting up at the Henderson County 22-yard line on the next possession, the Spartans had a touchdown run called back on a holding penalty and had to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Eli McIntosh that made the score 10-0 with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
South Warren added one more score late in the first half with Button connecting with Dameon Rigsby for a 9-yard touchdown reception.
The Spartans were unable to maintain that momentum to start the second half.
A fumble on the opening possession set up a 10-play, 54-yard touchdown drive that got Henderson County (1-1) on the board. On the next possession, the Colonels parlayed a blocked punt into quarterback Trajdon Davis’s second touchdown run of the quarter -- trimming the deficit to 17-14.
“Everything was there to kind of get that train rolling early and to overwhelm them,” Smith said. “We really just shot ourselves in the foot multiple times until they kind of woke up and said, ‘Hey, we are in this game. We can play.’ We kind of got into a battle at that point.”
It only took 10 seconds for South Warren to answer -- a 61-yard touchdown from Button to a wide-open DeShawn Bridges to make the score 24-14.
Henderson County quickly went three and out and the Spartans struck again with the second touchdown in a 30-second span -- a 63-yard touchdown pass from Button to Shoemaker.
Button and Shoemaker connected one more time in the fourth on a 46-yard strike to cap the scoring. The Spartans finished with 450 yards of offense, with four touchdowns longer than 46 yards.
“It makes it a lot easier on offense,” Smith said. “It’s hard in high school to do 10-12 (play) drives. I think last year that was one of our major problems. I wanna say we had like one touchdown over 25 yards the entire year. These guys have been doing a good job of taking that challenge on and trying to get those explosive plays.”
Button finished 14-for-20 for 403 yards passing, his second straight 400 yard passing game this season.
Shoemaker had four catches for 187 yards, while Bridges finished with four catches for 174 yards.
“It’s great being able to know I can throw to those guys for short yardage and they are going to make a play and break it 50 or 60 yards,” Button said. “We were missing that last year. Doing that this year has really helped us a lot.”
South Warren returns to action at Pulaski Southwestern on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. CDT.
HCHS 0 0 14 0 -- 14
SWHS 10 7 14 7 -- 38
First quarter
SW -- Bailey Shoemaker 69 pass from Bryce Button (Eli McIntosh kick), 10:00
SW -- McIntosh 35 field goal, 4:34
Second quarter
SW -- Dameon Rigsby 9 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 1:19
Third quarter
HC -- Trajdon Davis 2 run (Carson Weiss kick), 7:11
HC -- Davis 6 run (Weiss kick), 4:27
SW -- DeShawn Bridges 61 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 4:17
SW -- Shoemaker 63 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 3:47
Fourth quarter
SW -- Shoemaker 46 pass from Button (McIntosh kick), 7:07