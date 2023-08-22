The South Warren boys’ soccer team used one offensive flurry to break away for a 4-0 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday at South Warren High School.
After being deadlocked for more than 50 minutes, South Warren (5-0 overall, 2-0 District 14) scored four goals in a 14-minute span to take control and remain unbeaten on the season.
“I’m proud of the boys,” South Warren coach Tom Alexander said. “I told them at halftime that if they wanted to be a great team, then they have to learn to deal with adversity when things aren’t going our way. I’m really proud of them for stepping up through that.”
South Warren and Bowling Green were locked in a stalemate in the first half, with both sides having chances to score but getting turned away.
The Spartans had two shots on goal saved by BG keeper Jackson Rodgers, while Bowling Green (2-3, 1-2) had a header saved by SW keeper Braxton McCoy. South Warren finished the first half with five shots, four on goal; while BG had four shots, three on goal.
“Bowling Green is really well-coached and they came out with a different lineup that we didn’t expect from them,” Alexander said. “It took us a while to really sort through it.
“I don't think we played our best half in the first half, but you have to give them a lot of credit for dictating the way we were playing.”
South Warren came out much more aggressive in the second half, doubling BG’s shots.
The Spartans broke into the scoring column in the 52nd minute with a long pass by Ahmed Becic from one side of the field to the other to Aid Becirovic, who took advantage of an aggressive play out of the box by Rodgers and was able to get off an uncontested shot for the goal.
“I have to thank Aid, the one who scored,” Becic said. “I saw Leo (Kogetsu) and I was like, ‘Man, if I just play it, it is going somewhere.’ I passed it and I thought I was going to score at first, and Aid just scores and that lit us up. From there we went on.”
The floodgates opened from there.
Becic scored off a corner kick from Kogetsu in the 54th minute and Tarik Hamzagic was able to play a rebound for a goal seven minutes later. Becirovic capped the scoring with his second goal of the night off a rebound in the 66th minute.
“They’ve done this all year,” Alexander said. “Once they get one goal, they want to get more. That’s what is really exciting about this team. Once they get some success they want to continue, they want to keep it rolling.”
South Warren secured the fifth straight shutout to start the season, with McCoy recording four saves. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 20-0 in the first five games.
“Our boys in the back take pride in their defending,” Alexander said. “They want to make sure that we have clean sheets. They take pride in getting a clean sheet. I think our defense has really bought in. They are locked into what their role is.”
South Warren finished with 16 shots, 10 on goal; while Bowling Green finished with nine shots, five on goal.
“South is a really good, well-coached team,” BG coach Craig Widener said. “They are deep. They’ve got a lot of good players. If you are just going to give them goals, it is going to be a long night for you every single time you play them.”
Tuesday’s game ended a stretch in which BG faced all three district foes on the road. The Purples opened the season with a 2-1 loss at Warren Central before winning 3-2 at Greenwood last week. BG will face all three at home in a 12-day stretch next month.
“We said it going through -- all the games are going to be tough,” Widener said. “We got spanked tonight and embarrassed, so hopefully we will learn from it and come out the other side better.”
Bowling Green is scheduled to play at South Oldham at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, while South Warren is scheduled to host Henderson County at 7 p.m. on Saturday.