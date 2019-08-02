South Warren opened the girls' high school golf season with a 15-stroke victory in Friday's Lady Bruin Invitational at Elizabethtown Country Club.
The Spartans' Faith Martin was the individual champion after shooting a 71, three strokes better than teammate and tournament runner-up McKenna Stahl (74) as South Warren tallied a combined 309.
Lauren Holeman (78) tied for seventh and Callie Spires (86) tied for 23rd to round out the Spartans' scoring finishes.
Glasgow's Abbie Lee was third with a 75, helping the Lady Scotties to a second-place finish (324) in the 11-team tournament.
Also for Glasgow, Nina McMurtrey was ninth (79), Allie McCoy tied for 11th (81) and Bailey Birdsell tied for 29th (89).
Greenwood finished ninth with a combined 375, getting scoring finishes from Emily Morgan (tied for 17th, 84), Emma Harmon (tied for 21st, 85), Mariah Cisco (tied for 40th, 94) and Zoe Baker (tied for 55th, 112).
Best of the West Invitational
Greenwood's 'A' squad earned a second-place finish in Friday's season-opening Best of the West Invitational at Boots Randolph State Park Golf Course in Cadiz.
Greenwood tallied a 298 team score, with top finishes from Michael Lang (71), Jacob Lang (72), Griffin Plumb (77) and Carson Sturgill (78).
Bowling Green was third in the 12-team tournament, getting scoring finishes from Charlie Reber (73), Collier Curd (75), Clark McDougal (78) and Carson Myers (84).
Allen County-Scottsville finished fourth in the team standings, getting scoring finishes from Bryson Bonds (76), Owen Stamper (79), Rafe Blankenship (83) and Peyton Cline (84).
Greenwood's 'B' team posted a 354 total, with scoring finishes by Marcello Teixeria (78), Jaxon Moss (82), Jagger Parker (97) and Ethan Gentry (97).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.