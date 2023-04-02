South Warren’s softball team picked up three wins in the Bob Jones Classic on Saturday in Huntsville, Ala.
The Spartans blanked Buckhorn (Ala.) 7-0 in five innings. McLaine Hudson went 3-for-3 with a home runs, three runs scored and two RBIs, Briley Pruitt was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Layla Ogden doubled and had an RBI, and Jenna Lindsey and Kinleigh Russell each drove in a run. Kendall Willingham started in the circle and earned the win after allowing no runs off five hits in four innings. She struck out six batters.
South Warren beat Hazel Green (Ala.) 2-1 in five innings, as Courtney Norwood and Pruitt each drove in a run to back Ogden’s complete-game effort. Ogden got the win, allowing one run off five hits and two walks while fanning four.
The Spartans claimed a 5-4 win in five innings over West Morgan (Ala.). Katie Walker homered and drove in two runs, Ogden added a solo homer, Russell tallied a double and an RBI, and Hope White had a triple and an RBI. Ogden earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief, striking out one.
South Warren (10-0) returns to action Monday with a doubleheader at host Tate (Fla.).
Warren East 11, Jefferson Co. 7
Warren East split a pair of road matchups on Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Lady Raiders claimed an 11-7 win over Jefferson County (Tenn.). Addison Lee went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Madison Hymer was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Haylie Brasel was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Alyssa Matlock went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Lydia Jones was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Autumn Summers and Kenzie Upton each tallied an RBI in the win.
Tristen Lindsey started and earned the win, allowing seven runs (six earned) over five innings with two strikeouts. Autumn Brooks finished up with two scoreless innings of the relief.
East dropped a 9-8 decision to host Karns (Tenn.). Matlock went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Hymer was 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, three stolen bases and three runs scored, Jones tallied two RBIs and Rileigh Jones and Jaeleigh Childers each drove in a run.
Warren East (7-4) is back in action Monday with games against Gilbert (S.C.) and Highland (Ohio) in the Cal Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Track and field
Laker Track Invitational
Bowling Green tallied a pair of first-place finishes in the Laker Track Invitational hosted by Calloway County on Saturday in Murray.
Dontae Rucker won the boys’ long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 4 inches. Jon Hunter took first in the boys’ triple jump with a distance of 42-06.25. Easton Barlow added a runner-up finish in the boys’ 100 for the Purples.