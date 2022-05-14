South Warren's softball team picked up a pair of victories on the opening day of the Best of the West tournament at Buchanon Park.
The Spartans topped Franklin-Simpson 9-0 and beat Henderson County 8-1 on Friday.
Against Franklin-Simpson, South Warren pitchers Layla Ogden and Kendall Willingham combined for a three-hit shutout. Ogden started and earned the win, allowing just a hit and a walk while striking out three batters over five innings. Willingham finished up with two scoreless innings in relief, fanning three.
Caroline Pitcock led the Spartans with a 2-for-3 day with a pair of RBIs. Jenna Lindsey also went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Elly Bennett was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Katie Walker, Avery Skaggs and Selynna Metcalfe each drove in a run.
Pitcock was 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs against Henderson County. Walker added a double and two RBIs, while Skaggs and Bennett tallied an RBI apiece.
That was plenty of run support for Spartans starting pitcher Courtney Norwood, who earned the win with a complete-game effort. She allowed one run off six hits while striking out five.
South Warren (26-2) was set to face Lafayette, Oldham County and Scott County in the tournament Saturday.
Franklin-Simpson (21-9) also dropped a 6-2 decision to Apollo on Friday. The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play Muhlenberg County and Meade County on Saturday.
Warren East 4, Hancock County 3
Warren East claimed a 4-3 win over Hancock County in the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament held Friday at Daviess County.
Lydia Jones went 2-for-3 with a double, while Madison Hymer was 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and an RBI in the win. Jaeleigh Childers tallied a double and two RBIs, and Haylie Brasel also drove in a run.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham fired a complete game for the win, allowing three runs while striking out 11 over seven innings.
Warren East (21-8-1) was set to face host Daviess County on Saturday.
Russellville 18, Hopkinsville 1
Russellville walloped host Hopkinsville for an 18-1 win in just three innings Friday.
Jacklyn Zuege was 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to lead the Lady Panthers. Madison Penrod also went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Ja'eda Poindexter was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Crissy Higgins drove in three runs, Chloe Penrod notched two RBIs and Jaylah Kees added an RBI in the win.
Russellville starting pitcher A'miyah Collier earned the win with two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and three walks while striking out four.
Russellville (20-10) hosts Greenwood on Tuesday.
Baseball
Bowling Green 15, ACS 0
Bowling Green's Patrick Forbes homered twice and drove in six runs as part of a 3-for-4 day at the plate as the host Purples cruised to a 15-0 win in four innings over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Trent Warden was 4-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, Spencer Newman was 3-for-3 and Dawson Hall went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Also for the Purples, Nathaniel Roof was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Blake Ginter went 2-for-4, Turner Nottmeier tallied a double and an RBI, and Tate Hanks drove in a run.
Hanks started on the mound and earned the win with four scoreless innings. He struck out five.
Bowling Green (23-7) was slated to close out the regular season Saturday at home against Henderson County.
ACS (10-19) faces Glasgow in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Monroe County.
Edmonson County 9, Monroe County 7
Visiting Edmonson County earned a 9-7 win over Monroe County on Friday.
Andrew Talley was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Michael Mills went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Layne Ashley and Daren Alexander totaled three RBIs each, and Clay Clemmons also produced an RBI for the Wildcats.
Cam Lich earned the win in relief, allowing one run over 3 1/3 innings while striking out three.
Edmonson County (15-12) hosts Grayson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals Monday.
Somerset 9, Glasgow 4
Host Glasgow dropped its regular-season finale with a 9-4 loss to Somerset on Friday.
Hunter Scott had a 2-for-4 day, Jackson Poland drove in a pair of runs, and Louis Darst and Boone Hatton each tallied an RBI for the Scotties in the loss.
Glasgow (15-14) faces Allen County-Scottsville in the District 15 tournament semifinals Tuesday at Monroe County.