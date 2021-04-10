South Warren’s softball team picked up two wins Friday in the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic at Elizabethtown Sports Park.
The Spartans topped Boyle County 1-0, then beat Campbellsville 4-0 on Friday.
Against Boyle County, South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock had a double and the game’s lone RBI. Carrie Enlow added a double. Selynna Metcalfe earned the win after tossing six innings of scoreless relief. She struck out nine.
McLaine Hudson was 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Spartans against Campbellsville. Pitcock added a triple and an RBI, and Metcalfe also drove in a run.
Edmonson County 16, Trinity (Whitesville) 5
Edmonson County’s Alexa Henderson homered and drove in five runs to lead the visiting Lady Cats to a 16-5 win in five innings over District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Friday.
Henderson finished with two hits and earned the win in the pitcher’s circle. Kaylee Ann Sanders was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Abbie Slaughter went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI, and Taylor Minyard was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in the win.
Also for the Lady Cats, Shea VanMeter had a double and two RBIs, Hallie Cassady and Makayla Hogg each doubled with an RBI and Callie Webb added an RBI.
Edmonson County (3-2, 3-0 District 12) is back in action Monday against visiting Owensboro Catholic.
Kendall Willingham earned the win for South Warren (5-0) with a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits while striking out three.
The Spartans are back in action Tuesday against visiting Warren East.
Baseball
Warren East 15, McLean County 0
Host Warren East needed just three innings to down McLean County 15-0 in the Warren County Invitational on Friday.
Nolan Ford was 2-for-2 with a home run, a stolen base and four RBIs to lead the Raiders. Braylen Lee was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Chase Carver went 2-for-2 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases, and Maddox Tarrence had a double and three RBIs in the win.
Wyatt Nesbitt and Tucker Stringfield each added a double and an RBI for Warren East (4-1). Carver earned the win, allowing only one hit and a walk in three innings while fanning six.
The Raiders were slated to host Danville in a doubleheader on Saturday.
Bowling Green 5, Russell County 3
Eli Burwash went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead host Bowling Green to a 5-3 win over Russell County on Friday.
Blake Ginter and Campbell Bush each went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI for the Purples. Maddox Burr also drove in a run in the win.
Brady Key earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings. Bush picked up the save after allowing an unearned run in the seventh.
Bowling Green (5-2) was scheduled to host Trinity (Louisville) on Saturday.
Logan County 7, Allen County-Scottsville 2
Visiting Logan County picked up a 7-2 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.
Macon Barrow was 3-for-5 with an RBI and Conner Binkley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Cougars. Chance Sweeney added two RBIs, and Blake Wood and Wyatt Blake chipped in with an RBI each.
Sam Brown earned the win for Logan County (2-4) after allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five.
The Cougars were scheduled to face Marion County on Saturday at Allen County-Scottsville.
ACS (1-4) was slated to host Marion County and Todd County Central on Saturday.