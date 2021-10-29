The Bowling Green football team hung with Class 6A power Louisville St. Xavier for three quarters before the Tigers pulled away for a 27-0 win on Friday at Bowling Green High School Stadium.
In a tuneup heading into the Class 5A state playoffs, Bowling Green (5-5) showed some bright spots against the No. 2 team in Class 6A -- coached by former BG coach Kevin Wallace -- but ultimately came up short. St. X (9-1) was able to make a couple of key plays on special teams, with a timely turnover late sealing the win.
“There are going to be some things to feel good about, but we have to play in all phases of the game,” BG coach Mark Spader said. “At the end of the day we got blanked. I want our chins up. The new season starts now. We get to live week to week. Nobody is happy we lost. I’ve got some kids that are down about losing, but we are going to pick it back up. Our seniors are in their meeting with the team and I have all the faith in the world that we are going to get back to work on Monday.”
The Purples and Tigers nearly played to a stalemate in the first half.
Bowling Green had a 13-play drive that ended with a punt and another drive end with a blocked field goal in the first half.
BG’s defense got two interceptions by Devin Geer and kept the high-powered Tigers offense in check for the entire half.
But St. Xavier got the spark it needed late in the half with a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown by Mekhi Smith -- giving the Tigers a 7-0 halftime lead.
Bowling Green’s best chance to score in the second half came in the third quarter. The Purples went for it on fourth-and-1 at the St. X 33-yard line, but Deuce Bailey’s pass was just out of the reach of his receiver in the end zone and the Purples turned it over on downs.
St. Xavier added to its lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a leaping catch over a defender by Michael Duddy for a 17-yard score.
A muffed punt gave the Tigers a short field, with Justin Walsh’s 5-yard TD run making the score 20-0. St. X added a pick-6 from Jackson Poma with 2:50 left to cap the scoring.
“At the end of the day it’s 27-0,” Spader said. “I thought we had made improvements in special teams, but you play good teams and they show you what you need to work on. I feel like if we can get that straightened out that our offense is starting to go a bit. We have to put our offense in a better place on the field. We have to flip the field. X did an excellent job of flipping us all night.”
St. X outgained Bowling Green 189-159 with neither team able to mount much of a rushing attack.
Bailey finished 17-for-30 for 136 yards passing, while Matrix Halcomb ran for 53 yards.
Wallace said he was impressed with the Bowling Green defense, which made it tough for his offense all night.
“They are really good up front and in the box,” Wallace said. “Their linebackers are really good. We didn’t do a very good job of running the ball inside. You combine that with really bad turnovers, it makes it very difficult to win. I was proud of the way we played defensively. Obviously they have struggled on offense a little bit. I think they are going to continue to get better.
“I’m proud that on a night when we weren’t very good on offense we were pretty good in the other two phases.”
While this wasn’t Wallace’s first trip back to Bowling Green since taking the St. X job four years ago, it was his first time back on the newly renovated field. Wallace said he toured the campus with BG superintendent Gary Field before Friday’s game to get a look at the new facility and the changes to the high school currently under renovation.
“It’s beautiful,” Wallace said. “I went through the school this afternoon. What a great facility and what great vision they have had to build something that’s really special. When this thing is done, this whole campus is going to be first class.”
Bowling Green will open the 5A playoffs on Nov. 5, hosting Greenwood at 7 p.m.
“I think we might get a little healthier this week,” Spader said. “What better time of the year than right now.”
SXHS 0 7 0 20 -- 27
BGHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Second quarter
St. X -- Mekhi Smith 53 punt return (Nolan Wolford kick), 3:08
Fourth quarter
St. X -- Michael Duddy 17 pass from Jack Sivori (Wolford kick), 11:53
St. X -- Justin Walsh 5 run (kick blocked), 3:51
St. X -- Jackson Poma 22 interception return (Wolford kick), 2:50