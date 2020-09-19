South Warren's McKenna Stahl is tied for fourth after the opening day of the All-State Championship in Lexington, shooting a 3-over 75 on Saturday.
Stahl recorded a birdie and four bogeys in her round, parring the last four holes.
Glasgow's Abbie Lee is tied for 11th after finishing with a 6-over 78.
Marshall County's Trinity Beth leads the way, carding a 2-under 70, while Bullitt East's Macie Brown is second with an even-par 72.
Marshall County leads the team standings with a +29. Madison Central is second with a +41, while South Warren is third – three shots behind Madison Central.
On the boys' side, Greenwood is sixth in the team standings with a 14-over 302. St. Xavier leads the way with a 2-over 290, while Lexington Christian is second seven shots back.
Greenwood's Michael Lang is the highest local finisher on the first day, shooting a 2-over 74. Cooper's Rylan Wotherspoon leads the way, shooting a 3-under 69.
