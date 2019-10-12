Owen Stamper is ending his high school golf career with some hardware.
The Allen County-Scottsville senior shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club to finish third in the 2019 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship.
"It feels good. It feels good to finally finish off a good tournament this year," Stamper said. "I struggled all year, but finally got it done when it mattered the most."
Stamper, who teed off at 8:39 a.m., started the day 2-over and five strokes behind leader and eventual champion Jay Nimmo of Marshall County. Back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes put him at 2-under and another on No. 12 put the Middle Tennessee commit at 3-under. He bogeyed the 15th hole and finished with three straight pars to move to second on the leaderboard.
"I hit my driver a lot better today – a lot better than yesterday," Stamper said. "Some putts fell and some didn't and that's where I finished up at even and not better."
Trinity senior and defending champion John Marshall Butler, who teed off in the afternoon, birdied two of his last three holes to finish his round with a 2-under 70 and his tournament at 1-under, moving Stamper to third.
Ahead of everybody was Nimmo. The Marshall County junior and Mississippi State commit shot an even-par 72 in the final round to finish 3-under and claim the championship.
"I felt like (I needed to) just string together 18 good holes of golf," Nimmo said. "I felt like (I needed to) keep a big number off my scorecard and just grind and make pars like I said yesterday, and I did that today and it was enough."
Nimmo, playing with Bowling Green's Collier Curd and Estill County's Isaac Napier, started on No. 10 with a bogey. He birdied No. 14 to finish his first nine holes even, but recorded another bogey on the third hole. He nearly had another on the next after putting his second shot in the bunker, but managed to chip out and make the putt – which was followed by a fist pump – to save par.
"I think I had a two- or three-shot lead at that time and didn't want to let it slip away," Nimmo said. "I knew J.M. (Butler) had No. 14, which is a really easy birdie hole that I was pretty confident he was going to birdie. I knew I had No. 5, which is a good birdie hole that I did birdie, so I knew if I got this par putt to go, it would be a real momentum booster going into five and then the rest of my round."
The birdie on No. 5 got Nimmo back to even par, but he ran into more trouble on No. 8 when his tee shot sailed to the left, off the fairway and behind a group of trees. Again, he managed to save par, and again a fist pump, before capping off his championship-winning season with par on No. 9.
"He is probably the ultimate competitor, and it doesn't matter if we're playing pingpong or golf, he does not want to lose," Marshall County coach Keith Bell said. "He's a fighter and he's just a competitor. It's in him."
Curd ended as the top finisher for Bowling Green. The Purples finished just outside the podium in fifth with a two-day 620 – five strokes behind fourth-place Marshall County. The senior shot a 2-over 74 for the second straight day and finished seventh.
It's Curd's second podium finish in the last two seasons. He finished tied for sixth last year at 2-over and tied for 20th as a sophomore.
"I get choked up thinking about it, man. It's 10 years. Ten years with that guy," Bowling Green coach Adam Whitt said. "I kind of caught crap keeping him as a third grader from everybody and he turns out to be one of the more decorated players in school history."
Reed Richey shot a 4-over 76 on Saturday to finish the tournament 8-over for the Purples. His finish put him in a five-way tie for 17th. Clark McDougal tied for 36th at 12-over (78-78-156), Charlie Reber was tied for 64th at 20-over (85-79-164) and Carson Myers was tied for 95th at 32-over (85-91-176).
"We posted the second-best number of the day today. I can't be upset at all with the way we played today," Whitt said. "There's only one team that beat us today's round, so we went in and we played better than we did yesterday and not a lot of teams can say that.
"We're disappointed to finish fifth and disappointed to not get on the podium, but, at the same time, we're not going to let one day – yesterday was a little bit of a tough day – but we're not going to let that overshadow what we accomplished."
Taylor County made it back-to-back team titles by shooting a two-day 606 to edge Trinity by two strokes. The Cardinals shot a 301 on Saturday.
"I just told the boys today – we were down eight – I said, 'Just go out and have fun. Whatever happens, happens. We've had a great year,' " Taylor County coach Todd Polston said. "The boys came through. I couldn't be more happy with how we played today."
Luke Coyle led Taylor County by finishing sixth at 3-over in the tournament. Hayes Mason added a podium finish for the Cardinals, finishing in a four-way tie for eighth at 5-over with Franklin-Simpson's Chase Wilson, St. Xavier's Patrick Brooks and Lexington Christian Academy's Andrew Marrs.
Lexington Christian Academy was third in the team standings with a two-day total of 609.
Also finishing on the podium were Wayne County's Reese Sexton and St. Xavier's Drew Doyle. The two tied for fourth at 1-over.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.