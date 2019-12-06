SCOTTSVILLE – Allen County-Scottsville golfer Owen Stamper made it official Friday, signing with Middle Tennessee State.
Stamper, who committed early in the fall, said it was a process that he was happy to have behind him, adding he is looking forward to playing golf at the next level.
"It's just a great day because I have been working toward this for a long while," Stamper said. "Middle Tennessee is a great fit for me. I love the coach and the players down there – and the facilities. I am just excited to get down there next fall."
Stamper also cited the relationship he has built with Middle Tennessee coach Mark McEntire as the reason for his decision.
"The coach is a really great guy," Stamper said. "(We) have kind of bonded throughout the course of this recruiting process. How they have treated me throughout the recruiting process was above all the others. It was just the right fit for me."
Stamper just wrapped up a stellar prep career that included two second-team all-state honors and two first-team all-region selections.
He qualified for the Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championship. Stamper finished ninth in 2018, but improved to a third-place finish this year. That finish capped a season that began with Stamper suffering a wrist injury in the spring that sidelined him until the summer.
"They were with me through it all," Stamper said. "They knew everything that went on. Now it is 110 percent and there won't be any side effects with it from now on."
Also a member of the ACS basketball team and baseball team, Stamper said he's happy to have his college decision behind him so he can just focus on the rest of his senior season.
"I'm just gonna work on the game and work on the spring schedule, set that up around baseball and just have fun the rest of my senior year," Stamper said. "That's the plan."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.