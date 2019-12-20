It didn’t take Noah Stansbury long to know he was feeling it Friday at South Warren.
“Warmups,” he said. “I’m always feeling it in my mind.”
The Greenwood junior guard knocked down four first-quarter 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points to lead the Gators over the Spartans 73-52.
“Noah is special. He’s a young man that’s a coach’s dream,” Greenwood coach Will McCoy said. “The things he does off the ball – he’s a floor general playing the shooting guard position. That’s extremely rare.
“When he’s hot – they were face guarding him multiple possessions, and this is no disrespect to South Warren because they’re a great team, but it didn’t matter. He either made plays happen for himself or others in those situations. He just did what he did. Love having that guy wearing green.”
Stansbury followed a layup from Cade Stinnett, who added 25 points for the Gators (4-3 overall, 2-0 District 14), with back-to-back 3-pointers to start them on an 8-0 run. He added his third to make it 14-7 and his fourth – an off-balance shot coming off a screen from Ben Carroll, who knocked down four 3s and had 13 points in the game – to put the Gators up 20-11.
“Anytime teams shoot the ball like that, it’s hard to stop,” Stansbury said.
Greenwood took a 23-12 lead into the second and started the period on a 6-0 run to go up by 17. South Warren’s (5-2, 1-1) best stretch came midway through the quarter with a 5-0 run, capped off with an elbow jumper from Caleb Mitchell-Franklin, but the Spartans could only get a 3-pointer from Parker Stobaugh from there as the Gators took a 42-22 lead into the break. Mitchell-Franklin finished with a team-high 18 points and Caden Veltkamp had 12 for South Warren.
“Psychologically for you, when it’s going through the basket for you, you just can’t hardly do anything wrong and we knew that coming in,” South Warren coach Blane Embry said. “We knew they shot the ball very well and if they’re on, they’d be very difficult to defend.”
Greenwood finished the first half with 10 made 3-pointers and the game with 13.
“We preach something – first four and last four – and we believe it’s important to get off to a good start, but it’s important to finish. It sets the tone in a lot of basketball games,” McCoy said. “Everybody wants to talk about all the 3s we’re making, and I realize it’s impressive, but we just held a team that’s averaging 70-plus a game to 22 points in the first half. To me, that is the difference in this ballclub from a couple weeks ago to where we’re at right now.”
Stansbury added two more 3-pointers in the third, including his seventh and final overall – another off-balance shot – and had eight points in the period. Stinnett had five in the third and eight in the fourth to close out his 25-point night and the Gators’ 73-52 victory.
“Cade’s a dog,” McCoy said. “That’s a phrase we throw around. We need more dogs around here is what we’ve kind of been saying, and Cade Stinnett is a dog. He gets after it.”
Friday’s win was the second District 14 victory this week for Greenwood. The Gators beat Bowling Green at home 54-42 on Tuesday.
“A big key was just to stay focused after our big win against Bowling Green, not to get our heads too big,” Stinnett said. “It’s a huge district game and we just wanted to come out – one of our goals every game is to win the (first) four and last four minutes. We just came out and killed them, stepped on their throat and it was that for the rest of the game.”
The loss drops South Warren to 1-1 in district play. Both teams will return to South Warren on Saturday for the South Warren Shootout. The Spartans will face Apollo at 5 p.m. and the Gators will face North Hardin at 7 p.m.
“Like I told the guys, it’s December the 20th, not February the 20th, so there’s a lot of basketball to be played,” Embry said. “... It’s the same things we’ve really been telling them all year long, but we got exposed on it tonight more than we had because the ball was going in for Greenwood.
“We’ll go back to work. There’s no easy first-round draw and the seeding – I don’t pay any attention to that stuff. Too many people harp on it. If you get a one-seed or you get a four-seed, you’re going to play somebody really good in the first round of the district tournament and it really doesn’t matter. You’re going to have to be peaking at the right time.”
Greenwood 23 19 18 13 – 73
South Warren 12 10 16 14 – 52
GHS — Stansbury 28, Stinnett 25, Carroll 13, Grant 3, Williams 2, Upright 2.
SWHS — Mitchell-Franklin 18, Veltkamp 12, Hill 6, Carver 5, Stobaugh 5, Putman 4, Jones 2.
South Warren 51, Greenwood 37, girls
South Warren forced 12 first-half turnovers to race past Greenwood for a 51-37 victory Friday.
“I seem to always say this, but we do rely a lot on our defense and I thought our defense was good early,” South Warren coach Lane Embry said. “I thought we got out of some stuff that we did late, but like I always say, credit to them because they figured some things out on our zone, but the girls had a good look in their eyes when they came out here tonight.”
The Spartans (5-2 overall, 2-0 District 14) scored seven of the first nine points before a 3-pointer from eighth grader Leia Trinh, who led Greenwood (3-4, 0-2) with 13 points in the game.
It’s the last the Lady Gators would score in the frame. Lexi Button knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game to start a 10-0 South Warren run that put the Spartans up 17-5 heading into the second.
Brooke Stevenson, after missing the last two games due to injury and illness, had four points off the bench during the stretch, and added seven in the second quarter, including a layup before the halftime horn to put South Warren up 30-17.
“It felt great,” Stevenson said. “I’ve really waited and had to sit on the bench and watch them play really good games, so it feels really good to be out there with my team again.”
The Spartans’ defense continued into the third, allowing only five points while the offense could only muster five as well, before closing the game with a 16-point fourth quarter, led by eight points in the frame from Stevenson. The senior finished with a game-high 19 points, Button had 10 and Emily Reynolds had eight.
South Warren will next head to Lexington Catholic for the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, which it will open with Boone County on Saturday. Greenwood will travel to Franklin-Simpson on Monday for a 6 p.m. game.
Greenwood 5 12 5 15 – 37
South Warren 17 13 5 16 – 51
GHS — Trinh 13, Grant 6, Lasley 6, Keener 5, Une 3, Milam 2, Blewett 2.
SWHS — Stevenson 19, Buttono 10, Reynolds 8, Bush 4, Enlow 4, Frank 3, Deaton 2, Hodges 1.{&end}
