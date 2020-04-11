Luke Rios has been doing everything he can to stay ready – when, or if – the high school track and field season resumes.
The Greenwood senior, who competes in the open 200 and 400 meters plus runs relays for the Gators, has been following the workout plan supplied by coach Dave Garrett and putting in the time at home to remain sharp should track and field restart if the KHSAA-mandated dead period – now set through May 1 – due to the global coronavirus pandemic is lifted in time to complete a season that had just gotten underway in March.
"I haven't really known how to handle all this," Rios said. "I've been running hills for sprinting and I go on long runs for endurance, but it's so hard to stay fit without having an actual track or a workout routine."
It's a problem faced by all the state's track and field athletes, who have varying opportunities to continue working out for their events. It's tough to do, with all high school facilities closed for on-track workouts or weight-training sessions.
Distance runners might have an easier time staying in competitive shape, with the option of running in their neighborhoods to maintain mileage. But with social distancing in place, there is little opportunity to run with teammates who help motivate and push each other.
"Our kids do have the ability to run on their own," Garrett said. "Kids that do that are very rare that can do that at the level they can do it training with us. The distance kids can log some miles, but our program is predicated on bursts. We run more sprints than any program I know."
Garrett, a 35-year coaching veteran, has had to stray from the 16-week training schedule he's employed for years to find new ways to help his athletes work out at home. Garrett and his staff send regular emails and texts, offering encouragement and instruction.
South Warren coach Garry Barnett Jr. has his athletes making the most of their home environment – barefoot sprints on the grass, plyometric and cardio workouts, lifting and plenty of focus on technique.
"Just go out on your own in your neighborhoods, do some running and some sprints at home," Barnett said. "I know it's hard for some of them, especially in sprints, when they're used to running on rubberized tracks. There's the wear and tear on legs from running on asphalt."
Barnett thinks the sprinters could be the quickest to regain top form should the season resume.
"If you have fast-twitch muscles, you really can't lose those," Barnett said. "You can only build on to it. The only downfall to that is if kids didn't do the work over the break, it can lead to increased injuries."
Greenwood senior Ben Patterson is one who has been putting in that work at home. A sprinter who competes in the 200 meters as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, Patterson has been focused on setting a new school record in the 4x200 relay along with Rios, Will Sanders and either David Odom or Jamari Haskins. Only three seconds off the mark after just two early-season meets last month, Patterson wants the opportunity to take down that record.
"It's been one of my goals to break the school record ever since we put this together," Patterson said. "I think that's the main reason I hope we can still come back.
"We're not able to do a whole lot right now. Me being a senior, it's just kind of tough to accept that. Be we're doing everything we can to stay in shape. It's nothing compared to coach Garrett's weekly workouts. They're pretty intense."
First-year Warren Central head coach Aaron Carver has been encouraged by his athletes' dedication to training. Carver, who had been an assistant coach for the program before taking over as the full-time head coach during the indoor season, sent his athletes the 500 Challenge – 500 pushups, 500 sit ups, 500 body squats.
"A lot of my seniors and juniors are always ready to go and ready to compete," Carver said. "If we get regionals and state, then that's good enough for us."
Two of Warren Central's best athletes are jumpers – senior Justin Borden (a Lindsey Wilson commit) and junior Jaida Tooley, who finished second in the high jump in last year's 2A state meet.
"I think Jaida and Justin are both going to be fine," Carver said. "It's just some of the new kids need a whole season."
In the jumps, the combination of sprinting and timing can be difficult to replicate at home without a runway or jump pit. Greenwood senior Kennedy Davis has had an easier time staying sharp in her running events – the 4x400 and 4x800 relays – than in the triple jump.
"That's tough because a lot of it is strength building, doing a lot of weight training and the sprint stuff," Davis said. "You can practice timing in your backyard, just by doing it over and over again."
Carver thinks the hurdlers may be suffering most from a lack of track time, where they build confidence and experience.
"I think that's the event that's going to suffer more than anything," Carver said. "I know we have one who just ordered a practice hurdle to work on her technique at home."
Relays are even tougher to replicate now, with no teammates around to practice handoffs and build chemistry.
"It's all a rhythm," Rios said. "The whole relay has to be one fluid race. If one person messes up on an exchange, it affects everything."
Warren East coach Ken Skea said the suspended season has been "disheartening for all the kids," and even a compressed schedule starting in May would be tough to pull off with the state meet scheduled for the first week in June.
"We had just gotten to the point of just having started a season and before you know it, it's gone," Skea said. "We're trying to make the most of it. If there is a season, then that's wonderful. If not, I guess it's one of those life lessons to appreciate what you have because you never know when something like this might affect it."
Should the dead period be extended past May 1, even getting that much of a season in could be a stretch. Missing out on the spring season would be especially detrimental to seniors looking to continue competing in college.
"Some kids get seen really early, then some get seen very late during the track season," Barnett said. "They usually hit that peak at the end of the season."
For now, the only option is to wait and see. That, and be ready.
"I think for seniors it's a lot harder to get motivated since we don't know for sure if we're ever going to come back," Greenwood's Kennedy Davis said. "Most of the kids I've talked to on our team still are trying to do what we can."
