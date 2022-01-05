PREP ROUNDUP Steenbergen leads Lady Pats past Monroe Daily News Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jayleigh Steenbergen scored 15 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 56-42 win over Monroe County in District 15 girls' basketball action Tuesday night.Aubrie Naiser added 14 points and Avery Morris finished with 11 points for the Lady Patriots in the win.Paisley Ford scored a game-high 17 points to lead Monroe County (6-5 overall, 1-2 District 15). ACS (7-8, 1-1) is back in action Friday at district rival Glasgow.Butler County 44, Russellville 33Gracie Cardwell scored 10 points to pace visiting Butler County to a 44-33 win over Russellville on Tuesday.Taylin Clark added eight points and 10 rebounds, and Jaelyn Taylor and Jenna Phelps each added eight points in the win.Butler County (10-1) visits Ohio County on Friday.Russellville (4-4) hosts District 13 rival Logan County on Friday.BoysACS 52, Monroe County 47 Host Allen County-Scottsville rallied past District 15 rival Monroe County for a 52-47 win Tuesday.Jordan Turner led the Patriots with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Thorny Walker added a career-high 14 points and made four 3-pointers in the win.ACS (3-11, 1-1) visits district rival Glasgow on Friday.Glasgow 51, Taylor County 50Sam Bowling scored 19 points as host Glasgow edged Taylor County 51-50 on Tuesday.Jackson Poland added 12 points and six assists, Ashton Cerwinske had 10 points and Trey Brown pulled down nine rebounds for the Scotties.Glasgow (8-5) hosts District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Friday.McLean County 43, Edmonson County 33McLean County topped Edmonson County 44-33 in the 3rd Region All 'A' Classic on Tuesday at Trinity (Whitesville).Trace Taylor finished with eight points and Braden Wall had seven points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wildcats in the loss.Edmonson County (7-7) hosts Breckinridge County on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Allen County-scottsville Monroe County Butler County Russellville Glasgow Taylor County Mclean County Edmonson County Recommended for you