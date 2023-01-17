PREP ROUNDUP Steenbergen's career-high 29 points boosts ACS over Lady Bears Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jan 17, 2023 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jayleigh Steenbergen scored career-high 29 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead Allen County-Scottsville's girls' basketball team to a 54-52 road win over Butler County on Monday.Avery Morris added 15 points, and Jaylee Covington finished with eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Patriots in the win.Jenna Phelps had 16 points to lead Butler County. Ava Wilson added 12 points, Taylor Leach tallied 10 points and Ann Marie Skaggs had eight points for the Lady Bears. ACS (5-9) was scheduled to play at Logan County on Tuesday.Butler County (11-6) visits District 12 rival Edmonson County on Friday.Edmonson County 43, Green County 39Cariann Williams notched a double-double 22 points and 14 rebounds to lead visiting Edmonson County to a 43-39 win over Green County on Monday. Annie Kiper added nine points and Lily Jane Vincent pulled down nine rebounds for the Lady Cats in the win.Edmonson County (12-5) hosts District 12 foe Butler County on Friday.Cumberland County 53, Russellville 46Madi Cooksey tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to boost Cumberland County to a 53-46 win over Russellville in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Monday.Kenzie Willen added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Abby Morgan had 12 points for Cumberland in the victory.Russellville's Lareesha Cawthorn had a double-double with game highs of 22 points and 13 rebounds. A'miyah Collier added 15 points in the loss.Russellville (6-8) was slated to host Caverna on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Allen County-scottsville Butler County Edmonson County Green County Cumberland County Russellville Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you