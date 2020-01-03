South Warren's defense held Metcalfe County in check during the first half and Brooke Stevenson finished with 26 points to lead the Spartans to a 66-51 victory over the Lady Hornets on Friday.
Metcalfe County (3-7) could only muster 15 points combined in the first two quarters as South Warren (9-7) took an 18-point lead into halftime. Stevenson had 12 points, including three 3-pointers, at that point.
Stevenson had six points in the third and eight in the fourth as the Spartans closed out the victory. Lexi Button added 17 points and Taylor Enlow had 12. South Warren will travel to Logan County on Tuesday.
Braelyn Davis led Metcalfe County with 18 points, Macy Welsh had 16 and Jaycie Harper had 15. The Lady Hornets will look to snap their five-game skid on Saturday at Butler County.
Franklin-Simpson 44, Russellville 34
The Lady Cats scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Lady Panthers 44-34 in a District 13 contest Friday at Russellville.
Franklin-Simpson (6-6 overall, 1-1 District 13) led Russellville (8-4, 0-1) 26-25 at the end of the third before pulling away in the final frame.
Alera Barbee had 14 points for Franklin-Simpson in the win. The Lady Cats will travel to Hart County on Monday for a 5:30 p.m. game.
Russellville will host West Creek (Tenn.) at 6 p.m. in the Russellville Cocoa Collier Classic on Saturday.
Boys
South Oldham 72, Warren Central 68
Warren Central fell to South Oldham 72-68 in the South Oldham Classic on Friday.
The Dragons (7-3) trailed by one at the end of the first and second quarters and by three heading to the fourth. They were unable to get the lead late against the event hosts.
Dre Boyd had 31 points for Warren Central, who will face Spencer County at 3:45 p.m. at South Oldham on Saturday.
South Oldham (11-4) will host Bullitt East on Saturday at 5:15 p.m.
