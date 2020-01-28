Greenwood's Cade Stinnett scored a game-high 28 points to lead the visiting Gators to a 72-68 boys' basketball win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Ben Carroll added 13 points and Marc Grant had 11 points for Greenwood (13-9).
Owen Stamper had 14 points to pace ACS, which had five players score in double digits. Joining Stamper were Mason Shirley (12 points), Charlie Calvert (12), Michael Smith (12) and Jax Cooper (10).
ACS (9-10) hosts Clinton County on Friday. Greenwood hosts Warren East on Friday.
Girls
Greenwood 54, ACS 49
Leia Trinh scored a game-high 19 points to lead visiting Greenwood to a 54-49 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Kayla Grant added 14 points and Megan Une had 10 for the Lady Gators.
Allison Meador scored 15 points and Taylor Carter finished with 14 for ACS (4-15).
Greenwood (10-7) hosts Warren East on Friday. ACS hosts Clinton County on Friday.
Edmonson County 61, Metcalfe County 53
Katie Lindsey scored 18 points to pace host Edmonson County to a 61-53 win over Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Emma Rose Vincent added 12 points and Macie McCombs had 11 for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (13-8) hosts Butler County on Friday.
