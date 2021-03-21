Greenwood opened play in the Region 4 Boys' Basketball Tournament with a 73-58 road win over Metcalfe County on Sunday.
Cade Stinnett scored a team-high 19 points for the Gators, playing as the District 14 runner-up against the District 16 champion Hornets.
Greenwood (16-12) will face Barren County – a 62-59 winner over Franklin-Simpson on Sunday – in the Region 4 semifinals Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Game time is 6 p.m.
Allen County-Scottsville 53, Russellville 48
Mason Shirley tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 53-48 win over Russellville in the Region 4 tournament quarterfinals Sunday.
Jax Cooper added 12 points and five rebounds, Tyler Ford chipped in with 12 points and Michael Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.
ACS (16-7) picked up its first regional win since 2005. The Patriots, who won the District 15 tournament last week, will face District 14 champion Bowling Green in the Region 4 semifinals Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Game time is 6 p.m.