Greenwood coach Will McCoy was in a position Friday at Warren East that made him uncomfortable.
Cade Stinnett, the Gators' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder, and Ben Carroll, the team's leading rebounding, got into early foul trouble, and it was part of the reason the team was knotted up 30-all with the Raiders entering the break.
Stinnett made an impact when he got back onto the floor in the third quarter, however. The sophomore scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Greenwood to a 71-52 victory.
"That's the first game (Stinnett) has gotten into that early of foul trouble, and every time he's not in the game, I'm nervous," McCoy said. "I hate that feeling and it was good for us to have to work through that. I hope it doesn't happen again for a while because the result wasn't pretty, but we knew when we had him and Ben back on the floor ready to play a normal second half and if we went back to what we game planned for, we would be OK."
Carroll and Stinnett scored back-to-back baskets to open the third quarter, forcing Warren East (2-12 overall, 0-3 District 14) coach Brandon Combs to call a timeout. The Gators (11-7, 3-1) made it a 6-0 run with a spin and finish from Parker Williams, who finished with 13 points, and Greenwood went on to extend the run to 14-2 to take a 44-32 lead.
The Gators closed the 22-point quarter on a 6-0 run and with a 52-37 lead. Stinnett had nine points in the period.
"We obviously got ripped at halftime. It was a rough start in the first half, but we really just weren't driving the ball and being aggressive," Stinnett said. "We had the advantage guarding-wise and we were being too soft. Once we started driving and getting rebounds, that's where we got our lead."
Tatum Simmons opened the fourth with a 3-pointer and Brayden Wardlow followed with a layup to get Warren East back within 10, but the Raiders couldn't come any closer to the Gators, who made 8-of-9 free throws from that point to close out the victory. Williams made six of the eight and Stinnett had the other two in his six-point fourth quarter, after scoring just two points in the first half.
"First half I had two fouls and second half I just came out, we ran some plays for me and we just got going in transition, got rebounds," Stinnett said. "I'm best in transition and getting to the rim and knocked down my free throws tonight and that's just how it went."
The victory moves Greenwood to 3-1 in District 14 seeding with wins over South Warren, Bowling Green and now Warren East. The only seeding loss came to Bowling Green, but the Gators also had another loss to the Purples and a win over the Spartans in the Purples Holiday Classic. Greenwood will host Warren Central on Friday, following a Tuesday matchup with Franklin-Simpson.
"Whenever I use the phrase 'trap game,' it's never a knock to the team we're playing – it's basketball. We have a really tough week next week," McCoy said. "We owe Franklin for the big win they had on us at Christmas, we've got Central, but to go 3-1 in district play – coach (Alex) Holder has been on staff for seven years and he said he's never been a part of a team at Greenwood that's done that, so I know it's been at least seven years since that's happened."
Greenwood got off to a slow start Friday and failed to score for nearly three minutes to open the game, before Marc Grant got hot on the way to his game-high 18 points. Grant connected on three 3-pointers in the period, beginning and ending a 19-2 run that put the Gators up 19-7. Noah Stansbury made two 3-pointers during the stretch and finished with 11 points.
"(It was) just getting in rhythm, catching the ball in rhythm, just being able to knock down the shots and get going," Grant said.
Warren East closed the frame on a 7-0 run to make it a five-point game heading to the second, where they outscored Greenwood 16-11 and had seven different scorers. Simmons' 3-pointer put the Raiders briefly ahead 30-27 with three minutes to play in the half, but Grant answered with his fourth make from long range to tie it 30-all at halftime.
Ryan Carter finished with 14 points for Warren East and Simmons had 12. The Raiders will travel to Logan County on Tuesday.
GREENWOOD 19 11 22 19 – 71
WARREN EAST 14 16 7 15 – 52
GHS – Grant 18, Stinnett 17, Williams 13, Stansbury 11, Carroll 6, Raymer 3, Loggins 2, Haskins 1.
WEHS – Carter 14, Simmons 12, Walker 6, Jones 5, Matlock 4, Sanders 3, Wheeler 2, Williams 2, Wardlow 2, Ghee 2.
