Cade Stinnett scored 24 points to lead Greenwood’s boys’ basketball team past Cardinal Stritch (Ohio) in overtime 73-68 in the Not Quite Hawaii Challenge at Holy Cross on Saturday.
Stinnett was 8-of-12 from the field and 8-of-12 from the free-throw line in the win. The sophomore also had six rebounds for the Gators (8-6).
Ben Carroll had 20 points and nine rebounds and Marc Grant had 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Greenwood will travel to Todd County Central on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Spencer County 71, Warren Central 70, OT
Warren Central closed out its games in the South Oldham Classic with a 71-70 overtime loss to Spencer County on Saturday.
The Dragons (7-4) trailed 56-50 entering the fourth quarter but took a 65-64 lead with 24 seconds left in regulation on a pull-up jumper from Kobe Brents, but Spencer County (9-4) split two free throws to force overtime.
Warren Central was whistled for a foul with 0.1 seconds left in the extra session and Jason Nichols split two free throws to claim the victory.
Dre Boyd, coming off a 33-point performance the night before in a 72-68 loss to South Oldham, had 20 points Saturday, including the 1,000th of his career. Brents had 13 points and Giovonni Floyd had 12 for the Dragons, who will face Allen County-Scottsville on Monday in the Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournament.
Bowling Green 75, Holmes 66
The Purples capped off a 3-0 performance at the South Oldham Classic with a 75-66 win over Holmes on Saturday.
Bowling Green (10-3) outscored Holmes (6-7) 21-10 in the second quarter to take a 14-point lead into halftime. The Purples led 54-40 after three before closing out the nine-point win in the fourth.
Cobi Huddleston led Bowling Green with 24 points. The Purples will host Barren County on Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. game.
Girls
Glasgow 65, Hart County 43
The Lady Scotties bounced back from a loss against rival Barren County to beat Hart County 65-43 on Saturday.
Glasgow (8-3) held the Lady Raiders (5-6) to just three points in the fourth quarter after the two were tied 46-all after three quarters.
Anzley Adwell led Glasgow with 25 points and 13 rebounds, Ashanti Gore had 19 points, Kayla Bradley had nine points and 12 rebounds and Nina McMurtrey had 12 points.
Glasgow will travel to Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.