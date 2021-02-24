Greenwood junior guard Cade Stinnett scored a school-record 41 points to lead the Gators to a 79-55 boys’ basketball home win over Christian County on Tuesday.
Stinnett’s 41 points eclipsed the previous single-game record of 40 points held by Daymeon Fishback and Luke Littrell. Stinnett was 15-of-21 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. At the free-throw line, Stinnett sank 9 of 13 attempts.
Marc Grant added 12 points and Aaron Brown just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds for the Gators. Greenwood (9-8) is next scheduled to play at LaRue County on Friday.
Warren East 78, Russellville 69, 2OT
Kaleb Matlock tallied a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds as host Warren East outlasted Russellville 78-69 in double overtime Tuesday.
Tray Price added 17 points, Linkin Lockhart had 16 points and Devaughn Williams totaled 10 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders. Warren East (2-5) returns to action Thursday at home against Monroe County.
Russellville (5-6) is at Todd County Central on Thursday.
South Warren 76, Butler County 55
Visiting South Warren claimed a 76-55 win over Butler County on Tuesday.
Jagger Henderson tallied a team-high 17 points to lead the host Bears. Leevi McMillin and Brody Hunt added 10 points each for Butler County (2-5), which next hosts Foundation Christian Academy on Thursday.
South Warren (10-4) will host Barren County on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 50, Barren County 41
Andreyous Miller scored 20 points to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 50-41 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Jalen Briscoe added 11 points for the Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson (8-2) are back in action Thursday at home against Glasgow.
Barren County (14-5) next plays Friday at South Warren.
Hart County 72, Edmonson County 67
Devin Roten totaled 23 points to boost visiting Hart County to a 72-67 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Clark Rexroat added 13 points and Dustin Butler had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Raiders.
Chaz Wilson notched a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Edmonson County. Daniel Woosley added 17 points and Gavin Rose had 13 for the Wildcats.
Edmonson County (6-7) is back in action Thursday at Logan County.
Adair County 50, Glasgow 34
Connor Loy scored 18 points to pace host Adair County past Glasgow on Tuesday.
Luke Janes chipped in with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Indians.
Sam Bowling had 18 points to lead Glasgow (8-9). The Scotties are slated to visit Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Logan County 45, Daviess County 42
Host Logan County claimed a 45-42 win over Daviess County on Tuesday.
Cole Burch and Max Dees had 13 points each to lead Daviess County.
Logan County (3-7) next hosts Edmonson County on Thursday.
Girls
Greenwood 62, Christian County 52
Leia Trinh finished with 23 points to spark host Greenwood to a 62-52 win over Christian County on Tuesday.
Jacqueline Jackson had 20 points and Kayla Grant chipped in with a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Gators. Greenwood (7-2) visits District 14 rival Warren Central on Thursday.
Mikayah Killebrew had 19 points to lead Christian County.
Bethlehem 53, Bowling Green 41
Ella Thompson had 13 points to lead host Bethlehem to a 53-41 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Amelia Hodges added 12 points and Kasey Spalding had 10 points for the Banshees in the win.
LynKaylah James paced Bowling Green (8-8) with 14 points. Ava Bennett added 13 points and Meadow Tisdale had 10 points and 10 boards for a double-double.
The Lady Purples are back in action Friday at home against Butler.
Webster County 53, Warren Central 40
Brooklyn Clark tallied 17 points to lift visiting Webster County to a 53-40 win over Warren Central on Tuesday.
La Auhnni Lewis and Saniyah Shelton had 11 points each for the host Lady Dragons. Warren Central (5-6) is slated to host District 14 rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Russellville 45, Warren East 43
Russellville’s Amiyah Collier scored 16 points as the visiting Lady Panthers nipped Warren East 45-43 on Tuesday.
Anastasia Dowlen produced a double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Lareesha Cawthorne also had 11 points for Russellville (5-8). The Lady Panthers return to action Friday at University Heights.
Lucy Patterson (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Caroline Forrester (13 points, 13 rebounds) both posted double-doubles for the Lady Raiders in the loss, and Reagan Lawson added nine points.
Warren East (7-8) is at Monroe County on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 57, Barren County 51
Kate Norwood scored 18 points to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 57-51 win over Barren County on Tuesday.
Alera Barbee and Hadley Turner added 14 points each for the Lady Wildcats. Franklin-Simpson (9-5) will host Glasgow on Thursday.
Abigail Varney and Emma Hughes had 13 points each to lead the Trojanettes, whose five-game win streak ended with the loss.
Barren County (12-6) is next at South Warren on Friday.
Adair County 50, Glasgow 44
Ellie Cheatham’s double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds fueled visiting Adair County to a 50-44 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Mia Cassady had 15 points, Kaidence Byrd added 13 points and Khloe Hale had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Scotties. Glasgow (6-8) next travels to Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
