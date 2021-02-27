Greenwood junior guard Cade Stinnett tallied 25 points to lead the visiting Gators to a 72-34 boys' basketball win over Butler County on Saturday.
Stinnett eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring mark in the Gators' 80-69 home loss to LaRue County on Friday.
Greenwood (10-9) is back in action Tuesday at Metcalfe County.
Butler County (3-6) is slated to host Henderson County on Monday.
Barren County 46, South Warren 43
Barren County junior guard Taye Poynter drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from near midcourt as the visiting Trojans topped South Warren 46-43 on Friday.
Barren County (15-5) was scheduled to host Elizabethtown on Saturday.
South Warren (10-5) is back in action Monday at home against Daviess County.
Glasgow 67, Southwestern 56
Sam Bowling tallied 23 points to lead host Glasgow past Southwestern 67-56 on Friday.
Brennan Short added 21 points – including six 3-pointers – for the Scotties. Jackson Poland chipped in with 10 points.
Glasgow (9-10) returns to action Tuesday at home against Clinton County.
