Greenwood's boys' basketball team did just fine with leading scorer Cade Stinnett sidelined with an ankle injury.
The Gators rolled to eight straight victories since Stinnett went down with the injury early in a home win against District 14 rival Bowling Green, including that win over the Purples and another huge district win against Warren Central.
That's not to say Greenwood wasn't eager to get their star forward back on the court, and Friday showed why as Stinnett returned to action for the first time since Jan. 21 and promptly scored 28 points in a 69-56 home win over district rival Warren East.
"I'm not going to lie to you -- I was nervous coming out there," said Stinnett, who suffered a high ankle sprain to his left ankle. "I haven't missed more than a game in my whole career, so missing a long three weeks ... you're going to have a lot of nerves. Coach (Will) McCoy talked to me before the game, pulled me aside and told me there's going to be some jitters but don't force anything. And I tried not to do that."
Greenwood (20-3 overall, 5-1 District 14) came out hot against the Raiders and Stinnett was a big reason why. His seven first-quarter points, combined with a trio of 3-pointers by Hunter Raymer and a six-point contribution from Aaron Brown sparked the Gators to a 24-12 lead by the end of the first period.
"I thought he looked confident on the ankle, I thought he looked confident with his skill-set -- I thought Cade was Cade tonight and that was very encouraging to see," McCoy said.
Stinnett sat for a stretch in the first half with early foul trouble as Greenwood went cold in the second quarter, hitting just 2-of-14 from the field to score just six points.
Warren East (9-13, 1-6) couldn't make much headway, hitting just 2-of-13 shots in an equally cold eight minutes to trail 30-19 at halftime.
The Raiders still hung around in the second half, staying within 11 on Caiden Murrell's 3-pointer that made it 43-32 with 2:32 left in the third quarter.
But a cold shooting night -- Warren East was just 20-of-70 (28.6%) -- doomed the Raiders despite a big fourth-quarter effort from Isaiah Andrews, who scored 15 points in the final eight minutes to finish the night with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
"They're a great basketball team for a reason -- I think sixth or seventh in the state this week," Warren East coach Kyle Benge said. "We knew Cade would probably be coming back pretty soon. For us, it looked like for him to be out three or four weeks, it looked like he didn't miss a beat. They're tough to guard without Stinnett, then you throw him in there and they're just a really good basketball team.
"For us, I thought we competed on the glass a lot better this game than we did over at our place. But 4-for-22 from (3-point range) and we missed a lot of layups, you're not going to beat a top-10 team in the state at their place with those shooting percentages. But I'm proud of our guys for how we competed."
Kaleb Matlock added 14 points for the Raiders, who next face Campbellsville on Saturday.
Stinnett's 28 points led all scorers. Raymer added 13 points and Brown finished with 12 for the Gators, who take on Calloway County in the East vs. West Classic at Lyon County on Saturday. Then on Monday, the Gators will visit Warren Central in a rematch that could decide the regular-season title outright.
WEHS 12 7 16 21 -- 56
GHS 24 6 21 18 -- 69
WEHS -- Andrews 22, Matlock 14, Duncan 6, Murrell 6, Price 4, Carver 2, Parsley 2.
GHS -- C. Stinnett 28, Raymer 13, Brown 12, B. Stinnett 7, Buchanon 6, Howard 2, Thornhill 1.