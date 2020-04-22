Justin Stinson's successful run as Glasgow's girls' basketball coach has come to an end.
Stinson resigned after 10 seasons leading the Lady Scotties to focus more on his existing administrative role to better prepare himself for a prospective principal position, the school announced in a news release Wednesday.
"After you've been in a place for 10 years like I had and have had lots and lots of success, it was never going to be an easy decision. There's never a good time to step away," Stinson said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "You're always leaving some kids, and I don't want my kids to perceive that I'm walking out on them certainly, but it just comes down to this; I've been an assistant principal for the last five years and I want to be a principal one day, want to be a head principal, and I feel like what I needed to do was focus on that to perfect my craft, if you want to call it that."
Stinson's decade of success included a 227-83 record, with eight of those being 20-plus win seasons. The Lady Scotties advanced to the Region 4 Tournament in nine of his 10 seasons leading the team. Glasgow claimed the Region 4 title in 2012 and 2014 -- the only two times the program has accomplished the feat -- and was the runner-up in 2016. Glasgow also won the 2014 All "A" State title under Stinson.
Stinson doesn't point to one moment as the most memorable, but he does recognize the support he got from "Scottie Nation" for the last 10 years, using the 2014 All "A" State Tournament as an example. Glasgow was at the top of the bracket for its first-round game against Louisville Holy Cross, meaning they would be tipping off at 7:30 a.m. Central at the Frankfort Convention Center.
"We're up there the night before, so it's not a big deal for us. It's getting up early for our girls and we're going to play, but for our fans -- we walk in, I'm talking we've got 300 people in the student section and it's just a huge student section for a 7:30 tipoff three hours away," Stinson said. "It's just moments like that.
"We had some great wins and we had some heartbreaking losses. ... It was some great laughs and I'm certainly sad. It's not something I necessarily wanted to do because I love coaching, but I thought it was something I needed to do."
Stinson says he'll remember the kids that have played for him over the last decade more than the games, however.
"I've got players that are now having babies and getting married and those type of things, and when a former player calls me up or texts me or stops by the gym, that's the greatest feeling for an old coach there is.
" ... When you're a coach, that coach and player relationship is unlike any other. It's just different and you have to be in that situation to be able to explain it. It's just different. It just means more. You can fuss and fight with each other and have disagreements like family, but you also go to battle with each other and there's a bond there and a love there that's unlike any other."
While Stinson is stepping away to focus on his duties as assistant principal right now, he left open the possibility of returning to coaching, but whether that be in a few years, after he retires or with private lessons, he's unsure.
"I'm 39 years old and I've got a lot of good years left. I've been a coach, whether an assistant or a head coach, for 19 straight years. Thirteen of those I've been a head coach and I may take a break for a while and get back into it at some point, absolutely," he said. "I still love the game and I'll always love the game."
The Lady Scotties went 22-9 last season, falling in the District 15 title game to then-defending Region 4 champion Barren County, before ending the season with a first-round Region 4 Tournament loss to Russell County.
Glasgow graduates a four-member senior class, which includes leading scorer and rebounder Ashanti Gore (17.2 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game) and third-leading scorer Kayla Bradley (8.5 points per game), as well as Alivia Christian and Camden Short.
"I appreciate all that Coach Stinson and his family have given to Glasgow High School and Lady Scottie Basketball," Glasgow athletic director Craig Cassady said in the release. "A coach of his caliber will be greatly missed. I wish Coach Stinson the best in his future endeavors."
Russellville removes interim tag for Quarles
Russellville has removed the interim tag from Carlos Quarles and named him the full-time head coach of the boys' basketball team, the school announced in a release Wednesday.
Quarles served as the interim head coach this winter after Rex Booth resigned to take a principal position at Edmonson County. Quarles had been an assistant at Russellville the previous two seasons.
The Panthers went 6-21, ending the season with a loss to Logan County in the District 13 semifinals. The team returns its starting five, six of its top seven scorers and the top five rebounders from last season.
