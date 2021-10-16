Glasgow's Keiran Stockton ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns to pace the host Scotties to a 31-20 win over district rival Taylor County on Friday.
Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie was 5-of-6 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown, with Corbin Wells tallying two receptions for 47 yards and a TD.
Defensively for the Scotties, John Carter Myers had 11 tackles and an interception, Andrew Phillips and Jayden Weyrauch tallied five tackles each, and Jay Long finished with three tackles and an interception.
Glasgow (7-1 overall, 3-0 Class 3A, District 2) is back in action Oct. 22 at Casey County.
Green County 42, Edmonson County 7
Visiting Green County earned a 42-7 win over Edmonson County on Friday.
Zander Bass rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats in the loss. Michael Mills added 40 rushing yards and Matthew Shaw had 38 rushing yards. Gage Abney and Blake Shields tallied 10 tackles each to lead the defense.
Edmonson County (0-8, 0-3 Class 2A, District 3) is back in action Oct. 22 at home against Monroe County.