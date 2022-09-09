GLASGOW -- Keiran Stockton lived up to his reputation as a playmaker on offense Friday night.
But the Scotties' star senior was just as impactful on defense against Allen County-Scottsville, coming up with a key fourth-down stop and later stripping away the ball for a fumble he recovered to set up a touchdown -- which he scored, naturally.
It was an impressive night for Stockton, who finished with 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in addition to those big defensive plays.
"He made big plays all night long, both sides of the ball," Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said of Stockton. "He's a really good football player and we're very fortunate to have him."
Stockton came up with his first big defensive play late in the second quarter with the game knotted at 7-all. Facing a fourth-and-4 from the Glasgow 11-yard line, Allen County-Scottsville (1-3) elected to go for the first down. Stockton, playing defensive end, got through to sack Patriots quarterback Payton Cope for a 6-yard loss to end that threat.
Glasgow (4-0) got some breathing room early in the third quarter. After forcing an ACS punt, the Scotties got a one-play scoring drive when Stockton burst through the middle from his spot at fullback and blew through the Patriots' defense for a 58-yard touchdown run that put his team up 13-7 with 10:16 left in the third quarter.
Stockton delivered another big play on the Patriots' ensuing possession, when he stripped the ball from an ACS ball-carrier and recovered the fumble at the Pats' 38. Ten plays later, Stockton was in the end zone again with a 14-yard scoring run that put his team up two touchdowns with 3:14 left in the third.
"It felt great," Stockton said. "I've been playing linebacker pretty much all season. Chase Starr goes down with an injury, so I get to play a little bit of (defensive end). It's home. That's where I started out here at Glasgow, five technique."
ACS ran into more trouble on the ensuing kickoff, as Glasgow's Mason Arms recovered a fumble at the Patriots 29. That set up Stockton's three TD run of the night, a 5-yarder that set the final score with 1:23 left in the third.
The Patriots had one more prime scoring chance in the fourth, but the drive stalled at the Glasgow 4 on fourth-and-goal with 5:15 to play.
"We got our backs to the wall with the turnovers and against a team that can control the ball and move it on the ground the way they can -- and then a stingy defense that don't give up big plays -- you get yourselves behind by a couple touchdowns and it's just a hard fight to get out," ACS coach Brad Hood said.
"I felt like we battled -- I felt like we made a few mistakes, but I felt like I let our team down tonight. I thought we had opportunities to do some things in the first half, maybe spread it open a little bit more and we didn't. I felt like I called a bad game."
ACS opened the scoring in the first quarter when Cope capped a six-play, 48-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left in the period.
Glasgow answered on its next possession, with Scotties quarterback Easton Jessie finishing off a 10-play, 70-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run.
That would be it for the scoring until Stockton broke loose on his first touchdown run early in the third.
"I thought up front on both sides the ball we played well," Garmon said.
Gavin Neal added 51 rushing yards and Rico Crowder had 40 rushing yards for the Scotties, who visit Hart County on Sept. 16.
Cope finished 7-of-15 passing for 95 yards for ACS, which opens district play at home against Warren Central on Sept. 16.
ACSHS 7 0 0 0 -- 7
GHS 0 7 21 0 -- 28
First quarter
ACS -- Payton Cope 22 run (Edy Chavez kick), 1:56
Second quarter
GHS -- Easton Jessie 4 run (Wesley Travis kick), 10:04
Third quarter
GHS -- Keiran Stockton 58 run (kick 2), 10:16
GHS -- Stockton 14 run (Daylan Thomas run), 3:14
GHS -- Stockton 5 run (Travis kick), 1:23