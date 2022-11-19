RUSSELLVILLE – Cortez Stone had couldn’t be stopped Friday night.
Stone, Louisville Central’s sensational sophomore running back, ran through host Logan County for a whopping 356 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 61-19 win in a Class 4A state playoff quarterfinal game, ending the Cougars’ season.
Stone did all that damage on just 22 carries, boosted by four TD runs of 47 yards or more in the win.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Logan County coach Todd Adler said. “We had a lot of things go against us that hadn’t gone against us all year. I hate that it presented itself at this point at the end of the year, but hey it happens and hopefully we can learn from it and get better.”
Central (9-4) blew the game open in the span of little more than a minute early in the third quarter. Leading 21-7 at halftime, Stone got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard again on their second drive of the second half by breaking loose for a 95-yard touchdown run.
Logan County (11-2) tried to answer, moving 46 yards in three plays to the Central 9-yard line before the Yellow Jackets forces and fumble that Avaion Johnson-McNeal picked up and returned 95 yards the other way for a touchdown that put his team up 34-7 with 10:04 left in the third quarter.
Stone’s 17-yard touchdown run put his team up 41-7 before the Cougars got one back on their next drive. Ryan Rayno finished off the nine-play, 57-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Rayno, the Cougars’ single-season rushing leader with more than 2,000 yards this season, was held to just 22 yards on 15 carries by Central.
The Cougars pulled a little closer on their next possession after stopping the Yellow Jackets on downs. Junvontre Dillard’s 1-yard touchdown run finished off a 74-yard drive that got Logan back within 41-19 with 9:48 left.
Stone answered immediately with another electrifying run, a 47-yard touchdown that squelched the Cougars’ momentum for good.
Logan County had a chance to grab the early momentum in the first quarter after forcing a punt and driving 52 yards down to the Yellow Jackets’ 5. But the drive stalled there and a missed field goal kept the game scoreless.
It didn’t stay that way, as Stone opened the scoring a 57-yard touchdown run.
Central’s Javion Wallace ended the Cougars’ ensuing drive by intercepting Davin Yates’ pass and returning it 58 yards for a touchdown that put his team up 14-0, which went to 21-0 after Amontez Woolfolk hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Xavier Brown.
The Cougars broke through with less than a minute left in the first half on Yates’ 6-yard touchdown run.
Yates finished 12-of-24 passing for 182 yards. Zane Batten had five catches for 63 yards, Dillard tallied four catches for 47 yards and Harper Butler had 1 reception for 50 yards.
“Coming out of halftime, they had three big plays and put up 21 points,” Adler said. “Then they had a scoop and score for 95 yards, 96 yards – whatever it was – and a pick-six. No. 2 (Stone), he’s one of the best kids in the state as a sophomore. We missed a few tackles and we knew that was going to be a struggle if we missed tackles. So credit to them for playing their tails off.”
Central will move on to play at Boyle County in the state semifinals. For the Cougars, another stellar season ended Friday.
“I’m proud of these kids,” Adler said. “As depressing and as sad as this feels for it to end right now, what these seniors have done for our program and what our young guys have done for our program and the year that we had back-to-back – this is the second time in school history we’ve been in this game. The way we’re going up and building our program, I’m proud of what they’ve done. We’re happy with the season. We wanted to continue to play, but it was a lot of success.”
CHS 7 14 20 20 – 61
LCHS 0 7 6 6 – 19
First quarter
CHS – Cortez Stone 57 run (Cyril Tchouta-Moussa kick), 1:51
Second quarter
CHS – Javion Wallace 58 interception return (Tchouta-Moussa kick), 11:45
CHS – Amontez Woolfolk 46 pass from Xavier Brown (Tchouta-Moussa kick), 3:29
LCHS – Davin Yates 6 run (Kyla Bilyeu kick), 0:41
Third quarter
CHS – Stone 95 run (Tchouta-Moussa kick), 11:37
CHS – Avaion Johnson-McNeal 95 fumble return (kick failed), 10:04
CHS – Stone 17 run (Tchouta-Moussa kick), 5:36
LCHS – Ryan Rayno 1 run (pass failed), 3:10
Fourth quarter
LCHS – Junvontre Dillard 1 run (run failed), 9:48
CHS – Stone 47 run (Tchouta-Moussa kick), 9:45
CHS – Stone 67 run (Tchouta-Moussa kick), 8:24
CHS – Justin Bush 9 run (kick failed), 1:40