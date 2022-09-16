Bowling Green football coach Mark Spader felt Friday’s game against visiting Boyle County would be a litmus test for where his team stands near the halfway point of the season.
And while the result, a 35-21 setback to the back-to-back Class 4A state champions, didn't go in his team's favor, there were plenty of positives -- and some negatives -- to take away for the Purples.
Bowling Green (4-1) stood toe-to-toe with a team it lost 31-0 to last year, with Boyle County able to pull away in the second half.
“They are a tough, hard-nosed team,” Spader said. “I think they are probably gonna win the 4A championship again. When you play games like this you find out your warts and what you need to work on.
“... I don’t question the effort by any means. I thought we played hard, but playing hard don’t get it when you are playing really good teams. You have to do everything right.”
After being blanked last season, the Purples scored on the first drive of the night -- marching 13 plays and 87 yards, capped by a 26-yard touchdown pass from Deuce Bailey to Christopher Sweeney.
BG was able to stop Boyle County at the BG 8-yard line on the Rebels' next drive, but Boyle County would convert a fourth down inside the 10 on its next drive -- with Montavin Quisenberry’s 6-yard touchdown reception tying the score 7-7 midway through the second.
Boyle County would take the lead with seconds left in the first half. A fumble gave the Rebels the ball near midfield and the offense marched 52 yards, surging in front 14-7 on an Avery Bodner touchdown run.
Bowling Green opened the second half with a big play to get the momentum back -- a 77-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Easton Barlow.
“That was a really big play for us,” Bailey said. “We tried to run it in the first half. I had a terrible throw, but then we came back to it and I hit it.”
The momentum continued to swing to BG with the defense forcing a three-and-out, but the offense couldn’t take advantage.
Boyle County answered with a 31-yard touchdown run by Bodner and a touchdown pass on the next possession to make the score 28-14.
“We hit a big score, our offense took care of things,” Spader said. “We kicked off to them, three-and-out and I thought, ‘OK, here we go. We are right back in the battle tonight.’ Next time we were on defense they ran through us like a screen door. We’ve got to be tougher inside.”
Bowling Green added one more score in the second half, a Javen Huddleston touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, but Boyle County put the game away with Bodner’s third touchdown run of the night -- with BG appearing to recover a fumble at the goal line before officials ruled Bodner crossed the goal line first.
“It looked to me that the ball was juggling as he went in,” Spader said. “Our linebacker ended up with it, but we shouldn’t have been inside the 5.”
Boyle County finished with 393 yards of offense, while Bowling Green amassed 381 yards.
Bailey was 14-for-29 passing for 260 yards. Barlow had three catches for 121 yards, while Huddleston added 83 yards on the ground.
“For the most part I was pleased with the offense,” Spader said. “The turnovers weren’t nice. They were by no means sloppy plays but you have to take care of the ball there. I think they hurt us, but if you take those off the board I was pleased with our offense.
“Defensively, we were starting to feel good about ourselves. We got work to do on the inside of our defense.”
Bodner paced the Boyle County offense with 109 yards rushing. Sage Dawson finished 10-for-14 passing for 105 yards with two touchdowns.
“That’s why we scheduled this game,” Boyle County coach Justin Haddix said. “It was a battle, a great atmosphere. We traveled on the road to a big-time opponent. I think they are a really good football team. Their best football is ahead of them too.”
Bowling Green will play at Father Ryan (Tenn.) at 7 p.m. on Friday.
BCHS 0 14 14 7 -- 35
BGHS 7 0 7 7 -- 21
First quarter
BG -- Christopher Sweeney 26 pass from Deuce Bailey (Colin Fratus kick), 2:45
Second quarter
BC -- Montavin Quisenberry 6 pass from Sage Dawson (Cole Andrews kick), 6:11
BC -- Avery Bodner 1 run (Andrews kick), 12.6
Third quarter
BG -- Easton Barlow 77 pass from Bailey (Fratus kick), 10:11
BC -- Bodner 31 run (Andrews kick), 4:21
BC -- Will Alexander 15 pass from Dawson (Andrews kick), 1:14
Fourth quarter
BG -- Javen Huddleston 7 run (Fratus kick), 10:16
BC -- Bodner 3 run (Andrews kick), 8:27