Two weeks ago, the South Warren football team lost its first game since the 2017 Class 5A state semifinals.
By halftime at The Swamp on Friday, the Spartans were in a position to lose its second straight game.
But after trailing 9-8 at the break, South Warren used a 21-point third quarter to push ahead for a 36-18 victory over Greenwood.
“I am proud of the guys for making plays and I feel like we’ve done that a couple times this year, where we go into halftime and kind of regroup and they come out and make the plays they’re supposed to make, but we just keep making it harder on ourselves and it catches up to you,” South Warren coach Brandon Smith said.
The Spartans defense forced a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half and the offense put South Warren ahead for good on the ensuing drive. Scotty Miller returned a punt to the Greenwood 33-yard line and it was followed by five straight runs from the Spartans – the last of which was a 4-yard touchdown run from Kobe Martin, who finished with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
“We just knew that we needed to work hard this whole week because it sucks losing,” Martin said. “We definitely didn’t want to lose again.”
South Warren’s goal was to get back to playing aggressive football after the 14-3 loss to Bowling Green on Oct. 4 and they were able to accomplish that. They limited Greenwood to a 35-yard field goal on its next possession, cutting the Spartans’ lead to four, but the visitors kept attacking.
Mason Willingham, who was intercepted three times in the loss to the Purples, used the ability of his receivers to his advantage and let them make big plays, like a 79-yard touchdown pass to Jantzen Dunn that gave South Warren a 22-12 lead with 3:14 left in the third. Friday was the sophomore quarterback’s third start in place of injured Caden Veltkamp.
Willingham finished with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-18 passing.
“In the first half, we didn’t really put up many points – we put up, like, eight points,” Willingham said. “Then we tried to get the edges because we had a little more speed and were a little bit bigger up front, so we just tried to pound the ball as much as we could.”
Two plays later, Avrin Bell collected his first of two interceptions on Greenwood quarterback John Morrison. It set up an 18-yard touchdown pass from Willingham to Chidi Afam to put the Spartans up 29-12 – a score that lasted until midway through the fourth, when Jonathan Gornik scored on a 4-yard run for Greenwood.
“They’re extremely good at stopping the run and that’s what we typically do,” Greenwood coach William Howard said. “We had to throw the ball a little bit and we did have some good things in the passing game tonight and we had some good yardage on that. You’ve just got to kind of pick your poison a little with them because they’ve got such great athletes.”
Gavin Grawe capped off the victory with a 27-yard touchdown run for the final 36-18 score. South Warren moves to 7-1 with the win and 1-1 in Class 5A, District 2 play. The Spartans travel to Christian County next week.
The victory was one of many this season where South Warren has overcome adversity. They fought off Butler in Week 1, struggled early against Warren East the following week and trailed Franklin-Simpson at the end of the first quarter in Week 3. In Week 6 at Glasgow, the Spartans needed a last-minute touchdown to beat the Scotties 21-20.
On Friday, South Warren struggled to gain momentum in the first half. Martin broke open the scoring just under two minutes into the second quarter, before Greenwood responded on the next drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass from John Morrison to Reed Slone. Patterson hit his first field goal of the night – a 39-yarder with 17 seconds to play in the half – to give the Gators a 9-8 lead.
“We just shoot ourselves in the foot. It’s what this team has done the whole year,” Smith said. “We do it to ourselves and it’s hard to overcome 150 yards of penalties and drive killers and giving them first downs and a short field and shanking punts. There’s so much stuff. We just don’t play clean games. We don’t play disciplined games, and until we fix that, our success is going to be limited.”
Morrison finished with 193 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-32 passing. Greenwood falls to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Gators will host Bowling Green next week.
SWHS 0 8 21 7 – 36
GHS 0 9 3 6 – 18
Second quarter
SWHS – Kobe Martin 12 run (Eldar Dervisevic run), 10:01
GHS – Reed Slone 19 pass from John Morrison (Two-point conversion failed), 5:07
GHS – Ben Patterson 39 field goal, 0:17
Third quarter
SWHS – Martin 4 run (Jantzen Dunn run), 7:28
GHS – Patterson 35 field goal, 416
SWHS – Dunn 79 pass from Willingham (Kick blocked), 3:14
SWHS – Chidi Afam 18 pass from Willingham (Dervisevic kick), 2:04
Fourth quarter
GHS – Jonathan Gornik 4 run (Kick missed), 6:51
SWHS – Gavin Grawe 27 run (Dervisevic kick), 0:43{&end}
