Chance Sweeney and Dayman McLean drove in three runs each to boost visiting Logan County to a 12-5 baseball win over South Warren on Monday.
Sweeney was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, while McLean was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Brady Hinton was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Davin Yates went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Sweeney started and earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) off five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out two batters. Yates finished up, tossing 3 1/3 innings while allowing one run off one hit and five walks. He struck out eight.
Logan County (1-2) was scheduled to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Eli Capps went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Spartans. Dalton Sisson added an RBI for South Warren (3-1), which hosts Glasgow on Wednesday.
Ohio County 4, Greenwood 3
Homestanding Ohio County held off Greenwood for a 4-3 win Monday.
Zachary Davis, Reed McClard and James Russell each drove in a run for the visiting Gators.
Greenwood (3-1) was slated to visit Cumberland County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green 9, Barren County 1
Visiting Bowling Green claimed a 9-1 win over Barren County on Monday.
JP Hyde was 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Trojans in the loss.
Barren County (1-2) hosts Central Hardin on Thursday.
Bowling Green (1-1) visits Warren East on Thursday.
Kenwood (Tenn.) 11, Russellville 1
Host Kenwood (Tenn.) beat Russellville 11-1 in five innings Monday.
The Panthers were held hitless in the loss.
Russellville (0-3) visits Montgomery Central (Tenn.) on Thursday.
Portland (Tenn.) 2, Franklin-Simpson 0
Visiting Portland (Tenn.) notched a 2-0 win over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Brady Delk went 2-for-4 to lead the Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson starting pitcher Kody Alexander took the loss despite allowing just one one off four hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out four.
Franklin-Simpson (1-3) was slated to visit Warren East on Tuesday.
Taylor County 10, Glasgow 0
Luke Hayes and Caeden Patterson combined on a five-inning no-hitter to lead host Taylor County to a 10-0 win over Glasgow on Monday.
Hayes pitched four innings, allowing three walks while striking out eight. Patterson finished up with a scoreless fifth, striking out two.