There is nothing typical about Molly Morton.
Take the Bowling Green senior's athletic combo – volleyball, bowling and diving – now that's an unusual three-sport varsity athlete right there.
"She's not typical, she's really not," Bowling Green dive coach Gene Shy said. "And I tell you what, as far as workability ... oh my gosh, she's a workhorse. She comes in with a great mindset, she comes in ready to work."
One common thread that runs throughout her chosen sports, though – Morton tends to excel in whatever the competition and makes her team better. In the fall, that meant helping the Lady Purples post a 39-3 overall record and reach the state tournament semifinal round to cap the best season in program history.
Last month, Morton helped the Lady Purples claim an eighth-place finish in the Region 1 bowling championship.
On Thursday, Morton will be back in action in her third – and favorite, admittedly – sport when she will compete in the KHSAA Swimming & Diving State Championships at the University of Kentucky's Lancaster Aquatic Center in Lexington.
Naturally, that ampersand – swimming & diving, emphasis on diving – sets Morton apart from her teammates or anyone else in the area this year. She is the only diver, boys or girls, taking part in the 1-meter diving competition this year. It will come a full day before the swimming part of the meet, meaning Morton has a chance to put points on the board for Bowling Green before the rest of her teammates touch so much as waterdrop.
It makes Morton feel part of the team – and apart from it as well.
"Yes, in a way – but I do my thing, and it's OK," Morton said. "I kind of like it. I get to work by myself and it's all on me."
That's all part of the sport, with dive almost always separated from swim in competition now.
"It kind of is it's own entity, but the scoring – the points – count," Shy said. "They get used to it. They know they've done their part."
In the Region 2 meet earlier this month, Morton won her first regional championship in just her third year of competing in diving. Of course, Morton's contribution to Bowling Green's regional championships in the girls' and combined team standings wasn't typical – the diving competition took place at the University of Louisville days before the rest of the team swam at Owensboro Health Park for the remainder of the regional.
"Honestly, Molly has always been really exceptional with controlling her dives," Shy said. "She dove just as well last year. She's actually a little cleaner this year, a little neater, a little tighter. She only lost region last year by less than half a point, so she almost won it last year."
Morton had to beat out three-time defending regional champion Georgia Warren of Owensboro to claim the title.
"It was awesome – definitely as a senior, it was amazing," Morton said. "I knew I had a chance, but I knew confidence and consistency was key. And I knew my coaches were there to help. They're always there for me."
Morton said her mom helped get her involved in diving as an offshoot to gymnastics, since that sport wasn't offered in high school. Even though she continued playing volleyball and picked up two years ago to spend time with friends, she said dive is her favorite.
"I think I like dive the most," Morton said. "It's like my getaway from school and that. I love it a lot.
" ... I couldn't do swim – that's hard," Morton added with a laugh. "That's impressive to me."
Both Morton and Shy agree that control is her best attribute in competition.
"Probably controlling my dives – sometimes I over-rotate but I can make it look better when I enter the water or I can just feel it, so I can control my dives well," Morton said.
This will be Morton's third straight trip to the the state meet, but first time as the lone diver from Bowling Green as the team typically has multiple qualifiers. Morton thinks that experience will help her as she tries to improve on last year's 11th-place state finish.
The meet is a stiff challenge, with 11 required dives during competition as opposed to the customary six during regular-season meets.
"It helps a lot because there's a lot of components that goes along with dives," Morton said. "You have to have 11 dives to qualify for regionals and states, so it's nice to know how it goes. There's a lot more to it than people think – you have to have front, back, twisting, reverses – 11 in all, so there's a lot more to it."