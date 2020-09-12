Taylor County sophomore Seth Smith couldn't have asked for a better day to win his first varsity golf tournament.
With a 5K virtual walk taking place at home in honor of his older sister Raina Simpson, who is battling colon cancer, Smith fired a 6-under par 66 to beat some of the top players in the state at the Bowling Green Invitational on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Smith, whose previous best varsity finish was tying for first but losing in a playoff, was two shots better than Highlands' Luke Miller and four shots better than St. Xavier's Jackson Finney and Marshall County's Jay Nimmo – the defending state champion.
"It's really special," Smith said. "On the first tee box coach looked at me and said, 'It would be great if you won this tournament for your sister.' That was my mentality all day, to go out and win. I got the job done."
Smith had a bogey-free round, going 2-under on the front nine before birdying four of the last seven holes.
"Everything was kind of good," Smith said. "I would hit it down the middle and then hit it 12 feet and then make it or miss it – tap it in if I didn't make it."
With the state tournament less than a month away Oct. 6-7 at Bowling Green Country Club, Smith said Saturday was good momentum to build on.
"This definitely gives me a lot of confidence, just knowing that I've done this – had a bogey-free round today," Smith said. "If I can do that again at the state tournament, do it twice, that's a state championship I have won."
Several local golfers finished in the top 10, led by Bowling Green senior Carson Myers finishing tied for seventh with a 2-over 74. Myers was 1-under through 13, but finished with birdies on 14 and 18 sandwiched around three straight bogeys on 15 through 17.
Myers said his struggles off the tee led to the rough finish.
"The putting stroke was really good today," Myers said. "If I could have hit a couple of more fairways the results would have been a little bit different, but overall I think I did pretty good today."
He added Saturday's round was a good learning experience going forward with the state tournament less than a month away.
"I think if I can just get the ball in the fairway and stay sharp on my short game, at region I could possibly qualify as a player or we go as a team," Myers said.
Myers' teammate Charlie Reber and South Warren's Chase Hodges finished in a five-way tie for 10th shooting a 3-over 75.
Taylor County took the team title, with St. Xavier finishing second and Marshall County third.
The tournament was stopped due to inclement weather with seven schools unable to finish, including Franklin-Simpson, Allen County-Scottsville and Warren East.
The girls' BGIT, which was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, was canceled due to the inclement weather.
