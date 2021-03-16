Butler County junior Jaelyn Taylor scored 16 points to lead the Lady Bears to a 56-47 win over host Trinity (Whitesville) in the District 12 Girls’ Basketball Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Taylor Leach added 14 points for Butler County (9-5), which won its fourth straight game to reach the Region 3 tournament for the first time since 2011.
The Lady Bears will face Grayson County in the District 13 tournament championship Thursday at Whitesville (Trinity).
Warren East 45, South Warren 36
Lucy Patterson tallied a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds to boost Warren East to a 45-36 win over South Warren in the District 14 tournament opening round on Monday at Bowling Green.
Caroline Forrester also had a double-double for the Lady Raiders with 14 points and 18 rebounds.
Warren East (9-13) was set to face top seed Bowling Green in the District 14 tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Megan Kitchens had 15 points to lead South Warren (10-12).
Grayson County 53, Edmonson County 46
Aryssa Riggs scored 16 points to boost Grayson County to a 53-46 win over Edmonson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals Monday at Trinity (Whitesville).
Annie Kiper chipped with 12 points for the Lady Cougars, who face Butler County in the District 12 tournament championship Thursday at Trinity (Whitesville).
Lily Jane Vincent had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Edmonson County (6-14).
Boys
South Warren 61, Warren East 50
Caden Veltkamp tallied a game-high 18 points to lead South Warren to a 61-50 win over Warren East in the District 14 tournament opening round Monday at Bowling Green.
Tayshaun Jones added 14 points and Brandon Rowe had 11 points for the Spartans. South Warren (17-5), winners of seven straight games, was set to face host Bowling Green in Tuesday’s District 14 tournament semifinals.
Isaiah Andrews had 11 points to pace Warren East (4-10).
Russellville 47, Logan County 39
Lennon Ries totaled 16 points to boost Russellville to a 47-39 win over Logan County in the District 13 tournament semifinals Monday at Franklin-Simpson.
Jaquis Todd added 12 points for the Panthers, who earn a spot in the Region 4 tournament with the win. Russellville (9-9) will face host Franklin-Simpson in the District 13 tournament championship Thursday.