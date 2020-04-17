Ashley Taylor is making the move to coaching varsity basketball, where she'll be working with some familiar faces.
Taylor -- who spent the last three years coaching in Franklin-Simpson's middle school program, including the last two year's as head coach -- was announced as the Lady Cats' next varsity head coach Friday.
"That's one of the benefits. Not only have I gotten to see the girls that have gone on, but from the junior class down, I've actually coached all of those girls before, either as an assistant or the head coach," Taylor said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "Not only have I gotten to already have experience with them, I've also gotten to see them develop in their years since they've gone on to the high school."
Taylor is from Dickson, Tenn., and graduated from Creek Wood High School. She continued her education and basketball career at Lambuth University, before transferring to Lindsey Wilson College, where she continued playing basketball and received her degree. After virtual interviews, Taylor was offered her first varsity head coaching position Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson went 11-18 last year and lost 44-35 to Russellville in the District 13 semifinals under Lex Lindsey, who resigned following the season. The Lady Cats had just one senior -- Evyn McCutchen, the second-leading scorer at 9.5 points per game -- on the roster last season.
"The first year of it, there's a lot of new things that come along with having a high school coaching job, but I think already having that relationship built with your players only benefits you," Taylor said. "They're comfortable with me, I'm comfortable with them, and we're really able to go ahead and dig in and begin the process of working."
The Lady Cats have missed the Region 4 Tournament the last three seasons, after winning the district title in the 2016-17 season.
Taylor is unable to hold any type of in-person organized team activities with the KHSAA-mandated dead period currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, but plans on focusing on the development of players and the culture at Franklin-Simpson when the team can get to work, with the goal of making it back to the region tournament and being competitive there.
"We're just trying to get back to the heart and soul of what Franklin-Simpson basketball is and build a program that works very hard and puts in the work, but we do it by having a family atmosphere," Taylor said.
