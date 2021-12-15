Edmonson County's Trace Taylor and Braden Wall scored 12 points each to lead the Wildcats to a 73-48 boys' basketball victory at Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Evan Stice added 10 points for Edmonson County (4-2).
The Wildcats travel to Todd County Central on Friday.
Jackson Morris led the host Patriots with 12 points and Jordan Turner added eight points.
ACS (0-7) is at Barren County on Friday.
Russellville 73, Hart County 68
Anthony Woodard and Jaquis Todd combined for 45 points to lead host Russellville to a 73-68 win over Hart County on Tuesday.
Woodard finished with 23 points and Todd tallied 22 for the Panthers. Jayden Russell added eight points in the win.
Russellville (1-2) visits Adair County on Saturday.
Glasgow 63, Monroe County 41
Sam Bowling tallied 18 points to lift host Glasgow to a 63-41 win over District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Jackson Poland added 14 points and six assists, Ashton Cerwinske tallied 12 points and John Carter Myers finished with six points and 10 rebounds for the Scotties.
Glasgow (3-2 overall, 1-0 District 15) hosts Adair County on Thursday.
Portland (Tenn.) 59, Logan County 35
Portland (Tenn.) claimed a 59-35 win at Logan County on Tuesday.
Zane Batten finished with six points and seven rebounds to lead the Cougars in the loss. JunVontre Dillard, Jack Delaney and Dakota Clinard also added six points each for Logan County (0-4), which is next slated to play Monday at South Warren.
Girls
ACS 43, Edmonson County 39
Chloe Cook and Jayleigh Steenbergen scored 10 points each to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 43-39 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Aubrie Naiser added nine points and Jaylee Covington had six points and nine rebounds for the Lady Patriots. ACS (3-5) visits Barren County on Friday.
Lily Jane Vincent tallied 16 points and seven rebounds, and Cariann Williams had 10 points for the Lady Cats. Edmonson County (2-3) is back in action Friday at Todd County Central.
Monroe County 51, Glasgow 42
Gracie Veach scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to pace visiting Monroe County to a 51-42 win over District 15 rival Glasgow on Tuesday.
Brynley Hatcher added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Falcons in the win.
Khloe Hale had 14 points and seven rebounds, Mia Cassady scored 14 points and totaled three assists and Ashton Botts had eight points for Glasgow (2-5, 0-1). The Lady Scotties host Adair County on Thursday.