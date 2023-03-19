LEXINGTON — Omari Glover can finally smile.
The senior forward stoically told the media following a win in the Region 4 Tournament that he would smile once the Warren Central boys’ basketball team won a state title. The Dragons completed that mission with Saturday’s 64-60 victory over George Rogers Clark in the championship game of the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
The win came almost a year to the date when Warren Central fell one point short to GRC in the state title game. That loss served as a driving force for the Dragons, who spent most of the season as the top-ranked team in the state and backed it up with the program’s second-ever state title.
“It feels really good,” tournament most valuable player Chappelle Whitney said. “I remember my freshman year we all came together in class and (said) we are going to win a state championship. Now we actually did it.”
Warren Central coach William Unseld said it was the team’s goal even before that.
“They said that when they came in as eighth graders — ‘Coach, we are going to win you your first one. Don't worry about it, we are going to get you that first one,’ ” Unseld said. “To their word, from that day they worked.”
The promise nearly came to fruition last year, with the Dragons one play away from winning the state title. That loss was the driving force all season long.
With four starters returning, Warren Central entered the year as one of — if not the prohibitive favorite — to win the state title. The spotlight was on the Dragons all year, so much so that Unseld said he made sure to manage the pressure all year — including telling them going into the year that they didn’t have to win a state title.
“(I told them) you have a great team, you don’t have to win it,” Unseld said. “Just have fun. It’s your senior year. It might be the most enjoyable sports time of your life. Don’t worry about winning it. Let that take care of itself.”
And the winning did take care of itself, with the Dragons opening 9-0 — including capturing the King of the Bluegrass Tournament in convincing fashion.
Then came the one blemish on the season — a head-scratching 60-43 loss to Madison Central two days after Christmas. Unseld said the loss was the best thing that happened to his team.
“We didn’t practice for six days,” Unseld said. “We went and played that game with no practice. We got off the bus and we were down 18-4. Everybody said, ‘What happened in that game.’ One, we got beat by a really good team. Two, we hadn’t practiced. Three, we had been off for six days, hadn’t been in school so after the game (I asked) how many have been asleep since before midnight. None of them.
“... They were up to four o’clock playing video games and you could tell. I told my assistants, ‘We are not winning this game. These kids — I didn’t say that word — these fools haven’t been to sleep in days,’ and you could tell.”
The Dragons didn’t lose again and Unseld watched as Warren Central rolled into the Region 4 championship game against Bowling Green. That game, a 52-50 overtime win over the Purples, was the one moment when Unseld said he could see the pressure getting to his team. Once they survived that game, he felt good about their chances in the Sweet 16.
“It’s the most resilient group I’ve ever had,” Unseld said. “You think of all the times they were down in games or got challenged, they never folded. They responded to everything. They are 65-5 over two years.
“... They are winners, man. Them dudes win. That’s why when people say, ‘Do you ever get worried?’ I am like ‘No.’ I always figured they were going to make a play at some point.”
Warren Central trailed for only 1 minute, 34 seconds combined in four games in the Sweet 16 — only five seconds total after the first quarter. Even as GRC whittled a 16-point lead down to three, the Dragons were able to hold and ultimately finish off the promise made five years earlier.
“It’s been an amazing season with all these guys,” senior forward Damarion Walkup said. “It’s been a special season. It feels great.”
The win had extra meaning for Unseld, himself a former player at Warren Central. Not only did he get to celebrate the win with his son Kade Unseld — who hit the game-clinching free throws — he got to guide the school that has been a huge part of his life back to the school’s second-ever boys’ state title.
“It’s special for the school,” Unseld said. “I’ve been at Warren Central a long time. I spent half my life there. To win it, bring another one back to Bowling Green for the city and the county is special.”