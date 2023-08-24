Peter Thang's goal in the 72nd minute boosted Warren Central to a 3-2 win against Franklin-Simpson in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 boys' soccer tournament championship Wednesday at Logan County.
Thang also had an assist in the win. Jonathan Pocasangre and Daniel Rivas added goals and Fitali Lubala had an assist for the Dragons in the win.
Goalkeeper Almian Sakanovic tallied two saves for Warren Central (5-1), which visits Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.
Brody McAlister scored two goals, both off Oscar Lopez assists, for Franklin-Simpson (4-1).
The Wildcats were slated to face LaRue County in the Scotties Classic on Thursday at Glasgow.
Glasgow 5, Wayne County 1
Hudson Stahl tallied a hat trick with three goals to boost host Glasgow to a 5-1 win against Wayne County on Wednesday in the Scotties Classic.
Jared Malagon and Siddha Patel scored one goal each, Nick Bower tallied three assists and Darwin Hernandez also had an assist in the win.
Goalkeepers Walker Thornbury, Jr. Contreras and Richard Crowe combined for nine saves for Glasgow (4-1-1), which host LaRue County in the Scotties Classic on Saturday.
Russellville 2, Grayson County 1
Samuel Cruz notched a goal and an assist to pace Russellville to a 2-1 win against Grayson County in the Scotties Classic on Wednesday at Glasgow.
JaCoveon Temple-Dickerson also had a goal for the Panthers, and Akshar Patel added an assist.
Goalkeeper Noah Harris finished with 11 saves for Russellville (3-2), which faces Hart County in the Scotties Classic on Saturday.
Girls' soccer
Bowling Green 3, Central Hardin 1
Host Bowling Green earned a 3-1 win against Central Hardin on Wednesday.
Zippi Willgruber, Adelyn Drane and Teegan Correa each tallied a goal for the Lady Purples. Kaidence Dunagan and Piper Boyd added one assist apiece.
Bowling Green (4-1) hosts Lakota East (Ohio) on Saturday.
Volleyball
Logan County 3, Warren Central 0
Host Logan County claimed a 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-13) win against Warren Central on Wednesday in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament.
Whitney Christian totaled 10 kills and four digs to lead the Lady Cougars. Annika Garcia had six kills, Aubrey Sears tallied six kills, five digs and four aces, Kirsten Harris had five kills, six digs and three aces, Kambell Porter finished with 30 assists and five aces, and Lydia Owens had 13 digs and three aces in the win.
Logan County (3-3) was scheduled to host Greenwood on Thursday.
Warren Central (0-5) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.