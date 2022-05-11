Greenwood leadoff hitter Zachary Davis smacked three doubles and drove in six runs to boost the visiting Gators to a 20-3 baseball win in five innings over Metcalfe County on Tuesday.
Bryson Brockman was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, and Rhett Dysholm was 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs in the win. James Russell, Jake Russell, James Francis, Aiden OHara, Andrew Jolly and Drake Bowers added an RBI apiece for the Gators.
James Russell started and earned the win after allowing two unearned runs off a pair of hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out five batters.
Greenwood (19-9) is at Central Hardin on Thursday.
ACS 8, Barren County 4
Eric Bray tallied a 3-for-4 day with a double and a pair of RBIs to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to an 8-4 win over District 15 foe Barren County on Tuesday.
Landon Spears and Payton Cope each tallied a double and two RBIs, and Charles Jefferies added an RBI for the Patriots.
Spears pitched a complete game for the win, allowing four unearned runs while striking out seven.
Barren County's Jameson Buie was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, JP Hyde was 2-for-3 with a double and Preston Jenkins was 2-for-4. Braxton Jenkins added an RBI for the Trojans.
ACS (10-17 overall, 3-3 District 15) visits Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Barren County (11-17, 5-1) visits Pulaski County on Thursday.
Logan County 11, Russellville 0
Logan County starting pitcher Logan Gidcumb fired a five-inning no-hitter to lead the visiting Cougars to an 11-0 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Gidcumb didn't allow a hit or a walk while striking out 10 batters for the complete-game win.
Chance Sweeney was 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs, Brady Hinton went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Harper Butler was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Also for the Cougars, Dayman McLean tallied a double and three RBIs, and Connor Binkley, Tripp Wadlington and Jack Delaney drove in a run each.
Logan County (19-9, 4-2) hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Russellville (2-20, 0-6) visits Dawson Springs on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 11, TCC 4
Ben Banton went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to an 11-4 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Cole Wix was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Chase Wilson was 2-for-3 and scored four runs, and Dalton Fiveash doubled and drove in a pair of runs. Also for the Wildcats, Justin Jones tallied two RBIs, and Connor Vincent and Luke Richardson drove in one run each.
Fiveash started on the mound and got the win, allowing two runs while striking out 13 in six innings.
Franklin-Simpson (17-12, 5-1) hosts Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Glasgow 16, Monroe County 8
Glasgow's Jackson Poland went 4-for-6 with a triple, a pair of doubles and drove in three runs to propel the visiting Scotties to a 16-8 win over District 15 foe Monroe County on Tuesday.
John Myers was 3-for-4 with a double, three stolen bases and three RBIs, Louis Darst was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hunter Scott went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Boone Hatton was 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs, and Zachary Poole chipped in with two RBIs in the win.
Scotties starter Mason Bass earned the win after allowing three runs (two earned) in three innings. He struck out two.
Glasgow (15-12, 5-2) hosts Warren East on Thursday.
Softball
Logan County 8, Russellville 3
Emerson McKinnis was 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and tallied four RBIs to lead visiting Logan County to an 8-3 win over District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Trinity Case added a 3-for-4 day with an RBI, Hailey Burgess was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Ali Garrett went 2-for-4 and Shayla Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple. Sydni Blick aded an RBI for the Lady Cougars.
Johnson pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out four.
Logan County (15-12, 5-1) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Russellville (19-10, 2-4) is at Hopkinsville on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 8, TCC 2
Lexi Holleman delivered a 3-for-3 day at the plate with an RBI to lift visiting Franklin-Simpson to an 8-2 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Gracie Arnemann was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Shelby Caudill tallied a double and two RBIs, Allie Utley and Zori Stout each doubled and drove in a run, and Kloie Smith also notched an RBI in the win.
Lady Wildcats starting pitcher Hanna Arthur fired a complete game, allowing two runs (one earned) off four hits and a walk while fanning four.
Franklin-Simpson (20-7, 5-1) hosts Bowling Green on Thursday.
Edmonson County 8, Glasgow 1
Alexa Henderson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead host Edmonson County to an 8-1 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Hallie Cassady was 2-for-3, Annie Kiper went 2-for-4, Makayla Hogg tallied a double and an RBI, and Kaylee Ann Sanders and Taylor Minyard also drove in a run apiece for the Lady Cats.
Julie Norris pitched a complete game for the win, allowing one run off three hits while striking out five.
Edmonson County (10-13) hosts Logan County on Friday.
Glasgow (9-11) was set to visit District 15 foe Monroe County on Wednesday.