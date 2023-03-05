A trio of area athletes claimed championships in in the KTCCCA indoor state track and field championships held Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville.
Greenwood senior Cates Duncan won the Class 3A boys’ championship in the 800-meter run (1 minute, 57.79 seconds) and added a runner-up finish in the 1,500 (4:01.50).
Barren County junior Chesney McPherson took first-place honors in the Class 3A girls’ 3,000 meters (10:23.12) and was fourth in the 1,500 (4:48.31).
Warren East junior Amiyah Carter won the Class 2A girls’ triple jump (35 feet, 0.5 inches) and added a seventh-place finish in the 60-meter dash (8.29).
Greenwood’s girls tallied 31 points to finish third in the Class 3A team standings. West Jessamine won the Class 3A girls’ title with 66 points.
Leading the Lady Gators was Anna Drexel, who tallied second-place finishes in the 60 (7.78) and 400 (58.29), plus a fourth in the 200 (25.94).
Also for Greenwood, Kaydee Wooldridge was second in the 3,000 (10:25.03) and Kylee Sutton was eighth in the 3,000 (11:02.33), Claire Ellington took eighth in the 1,500 (5:04.50) and ninth in the 800 (2:27.60), and Myra Jones was 10th in the 60 (8.17).
South Warren’s girls finished eighth in the Class 3A standings with 25 points. The Spartans’ 3,200 relay of Hayley Best, Abby Overbay, Megan Kitchens and Ryleigh Johnson took second with a time of 10:02.48).
Also for South, Zoie Elrod was third in the high jump (5-00), Overbay took fourth in the 3,000 (10:45.88), Johnson was fifth in the 3,000 (10:48.08) and Kitchens finished seventh in the 800 (2:25.80).
McPherson carried Barren to a 14th-place finish (15 points).
In the girls’ Class 2A meet, North Oldham won with 61 points. Warren East finished 12th with 17 points, while Warren Central was 18th with nine points.
Tayanah Woods finished fifth in the 60 hurdles (10:38), Cecilia Martter was eighth in the shot put (27-07.50) and Madison Lawson was ninth in the triple jump (29-10.75) for Warren East.
Yapembe Yagabo took third in the high jump (4-10) for Warren Central. Maggie Meister was seventh in the 400 (1:05.81) and ninth in the 60 (8.43), and Marie Manirakiza was eighth in the triple jump (30-01.75) for the Lady Dragons.
In the boys’ 2A meet, Bourbon County won with 79 points with Warren Central finishing ninth (22), Warren East 16th (10) and Butler County 21st (7).
Warren Central’s Deanglo Patterson finished second in the 60 (7.24), third in the 200 (23.51) and fifth in the long jump (19-01.25). Omary Rashidi added a fifth in the high jump (5-08) and Jerryon Mason was 10th in the high jump (5-04) for the Dragons.
Dratavyn Barber finished fourth in the shot put (43-02.50) to lead Warren East. Trevor Hudnall, Jacob Dockery, Trent Arterburn and Dustin Sturgeon combined for a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:44.94). Hudnall added a seventh in the 800 (2:06.69) and Dockery was 10th in the 400 (54.84).
Butler County’s Parker Smith was sixth in the 3,000 (9:37.09) and eighth in the 1,500 (4:25.21), and Kyle Chambers took sixth in the 400 (54.20).
Riley Davidson’s 10th-place finish in the high jump (5-10) was South Warren’s top effort in the boys’ 3A meet.
St. Xavier won the boys’ 3A title with 56.50 points. Greenwood was 11th with 18.