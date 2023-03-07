Warren Central's boys' basketball team has borne the weight of expectations all season long.
That added pressure as the No. 1-ranked team in the state for nearly the entire season could well have been a millstone around his team's neck, but Dragons coach William Unseld has insisted all along that his senior-laden squad is simply "built for this."
Bowling Green forced Warren Central to show what it was made of in Tuesday night's Region 4 tournament championship at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Purples pushed their longtime nemesis through four quarters and straight into overtime, nearly pulling off a stunning upset when Luke Idlett's last-second 3-pointer hit the front of the rim and bounced away as time ran out as Central prevailed 52-50 to make it back-to-back regional championships and earn a trip to next week's KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
"I knew it going to be tough," Unseld said. "Another good team, well-coached. You know, we had a chance to pull away in the fourth and we had a stretch where we played young -- we were shooting bad shots, getting lost on defense. So it was good for them to get a tough game heading up to Lexington."
Warren Central (32-1) never trailed Tuesday night, but the Purples never let them get comfortable either. Accustomed to overwhelming most of their opponents with a lethal combination of length, quickness and strength, the Dragons found themselves in a tense winner-take-all matchup against Bowling Green (26-9).
The Purples, who had lost all three previous matchup against Central this season -- including an overtime defeat on Feb. 2 -- believed they could hang with the favored Dragons.
"We felt like the gap wasn't as large as everybody thought it was," Bowling Green coach D.G. Sherrill said. "And we did some stuff tonight that we thought we could do all year long, but we didn't want to do it in case we got to this game. So we got to this game tonight and we were able to change a few matchups."
Bowling Green's defense slowed down the Dragons' scoring, allowing the Purples to stay within striking distance. M.J. Wardlow's three-point play midway through the second quarter got his team back within five at 20-15, but Izayiah Villafuerte gave Central added cushion with a 3-pointer that staked his team to a 23-15 halftime lead.
The Dragons threatened to break the game open to start the third, as senior forward Chappelle Whitney personally put together a 6-0 run to open the quarter and push his team to a 29-15 lead.
Whitney was huge in the third quarter, tallying 12 points in that eight-minute span. He finished with a double-double, totaling a game-high 24 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
"That's what we do -- if it's not him, it's somebody else," Unseld said. "(Villafuerte) was unbelievable for us. He made shots early and Chappelle was great in the second half. Then Omari (Glover) was great defensively, him and (Damarion Walkup) were great defensively. We made timely buckets. That's what makes us special."
Idlett helped keep the Purples afloat in the third with a pair of 3-pointers, and Wardlow added another as the Dragons extended their lead by just one at 39-31 by the end of the quarter.
Back-to-back 3s by Wardlow and Deuce Bailey sparked another charge, and after Mason Ritter knocked down a pair of free throws to pull his team to within three at 44-41, Central turned the ball over on its ensuing possession. The Purples pulled closer, as Braylon Banks hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game with 2:01 to play.
Villafuerte (13 points) answered with a clutch basket on the other end, but Ritter responded with a bucket in the paint and drew a foul before completing a three-point play to tie it up at 46.
Warren Central burned off most of final minute of regulation before getting two shots off that didn't fall.
The Dragons opened the scoring in overtime as Villafuerte banked in a short jumper, with Banks responding on the other end with a drive. Walkup gave Central the lead again on a fantastic drive the lane, but Banks answered again with a jumper with 1:12 left.
Unseld opted to burn more time off the game clock and it paid off when Glover fired a pass under the goal to a cutting Kade Unseld for a go-ahead layup.
"We ran the same play right out of halftime and got a layup," Unseld said. "So my assistant coach was the one who actually called the play, coach (Cedric) Gumm, he's the one that called the play. So I said, 'Yeah, let's run it.' So we ran it and got the layup."
The game clock initially read 3.5 seconds left, but that was changed by the officials to five seconds. It was enough time, as the Purples got the ball to half court and called a time out with more than three seconds left to set up a final play.
Wardlow took the inbounds and drove straight down the lane, where the Dragons were waiting. Wardlow flicked a pass right to Idlett for an open look, and the sophomore's shot looked good out of his hands before the ball caught the iron and caromed out.
"I'm proud of Luke for pulling that shot, and I'm proud of my team for encouraging him to pull the shot," Sherrill said. "Now they're telling him it was a really great shot."
It was a near thing, but it was the stop the Dragons had to have.
"We got the big stop," Kade Unseld said. "I told them we couldn't go out like that. We've been doing this and we're built for moments like that. We got it done."
It was a tough ending for the Purples, who were led by Ritter's double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds). Wardlow added 11 points and Bailey had nine.
"I definitely think we've gained some mettle and some experience," Sherrill said. "This season has really given us a great experience. Now we wanted to win the game, so we don't take any consolation in that we were close. We want to win, so we're disappointed in the outcome. But I am proud of the effort, I'm proud of our bench tonight -- I was proud of how much they were in the game, how they supported our guys."
Warren Central's Glover, Kade Unseld, Villafuerte, Walkup and Whitney all made the all-tournament team along with Bowling Green's Bailey, Banks, Ritter and Wardlow. Also on the all-tourney team was Warren East's Isaiah Andrews, Barren County's Eli Brooks and Aiden Miller, Metcalfe County's Wyatt Blythe, Franklin-Simpson's Jalen Briscoe and Todd County Central's Preston Rager.
The next test awaits the Dragons, who will face Pulaski County -- a 57-50 winner over Lincoln County in Tuesday's Region 12 championship -- on March 15. Game time is 5 p.m. at Rupp Arena.
"We've got a lot of momentum but we've got to keep playing better," William Unseld said. "We'll take a day or so off and relax and celebrate and have a good time."
WCHS 13 10 16 7 6 -- 52
BGHS 8 7 16 15 4 -- 50
WCHS -- Whitney 24, Villafuerte 13, Walkup 7, Unseld 6, Glover 2.
BGHS -- Ritter 12, M. Wardlow 11, Bailey 9, Banks 8, Idlett 6, Barber 2, Lightning 2.