GLASGOW -- Paducah Tilghman ended Glasgow’s ambition to reach the state football title game for the first time in 10 years with a 39-20 win Friday at Hank Royse Stadium.
The Blue Tornado executed an onside kick to start the second half and forced a pair of turnovers to punch their ticket to the Class 3A state title game next Saturday against Belfry in Lexington.
“They won the turnover margin. That was the whole key to it,” Glasgow coach Jeff Garmon said.
Paducah Tilghman struck first with a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jack James to Brian Thomas. Nolan Waller added the extra point with 8:24 left in the first period.
Glasgow answered on its ensuing possession. Andrew Phillips capped a nine-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run. Luke Allen added the extra point to tie the game 7-all with 4:59 to go in the first period.
The Blue Tornado took the lead for good with 1:03 to go in the first quarter. James scrambled 14 yards for the score, but the Scotties blocked the PAT. Paducah led 13-7.
That was the score at halftime when the Scotties were set to receive the second-half kickoff. The Blue Tornado had other plans as they executed an onside kick and recovered the ball.
“That was a big play. They executed it really well,” Garmon said. “It was still a ballgame right there at halftime.”
Paducah Tilghman scored following the onside kick with an 18-yard run by Malachi Rider. Glasgow stopped the two-point conversion attempt and trailed 19-7 with 10:20 to go in the third period.
The Scotties answered with a 13-play scoring drive. Keiran Stockton capped it with a 1-yard touchdown run. Allen added the PAT and Glasgow trailed 19-14 with 4:34 to play in the third period.
The Blue Tornado scored the next two touchdowns. The first came on a 5-yard pass from James to Camden Marshall on fourth down.
The other followed a forced fumble that gave Paducah Tilghman the ball at Glasgow’s 19-yard line. Kharentez Moore capped that drive with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. A made PAT pushed the Blue Tornado ahead 32-14 with 11:35 left in the game.
Each team added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to set the final score.
Glasgow ended its season 12-2. Paducah Tilghman improved to 8-6.
Stockton led Glasgow on the ground with 121 yards, while Phillips rushed for 63 yards. Javon Clark caught one pass for 40 yards.
GHS 7 0 7 6 — 20
PTHS 13 0 12 14 — 39
First quarter
P — Brian Thomas 52 pass from Jack James (Nolan Waller kick), 8:24
G — Andrew Phillips 11 run (Luke Allen kick), 4:59
P — James 14 run (Kick blocked), 1:03
Third quarter
P — Malachi Rider 18 run (2-point fail), 10:20
G — Keiran Stockton 1 run (Allen kick), 4:34
P — Camdon Marshall 5 pass from James (2-point fail), 2:21
Fourth quarter
P — Kharentez Moore 1 run (Waller kick), 11:35
G — John Carter Myers 4 run (2-point fail), 9:21
P — Leyton Patterson 6 run (Waller kick), 2:30