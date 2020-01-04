Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY. * FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING. * AT 7:00 AM SATURDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE AFTER MIDNIGHT SUNDAY. * IMPACT...AT 26.0 FEET...KY 403 AT JAMES MCKINNEY BRIDGE FLOODS. WATER OVERFLOWS LOCK WALL. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 26.0 FEET ON NOV 7 2018. &&