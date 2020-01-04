Vito Tisdale is staying in his home state for college.
The Bowling Green senior announced his verbal commitment to play football at the University of Kentucky on Saturday live on NBC during the fourth quarter of the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas.
"(Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops) just treated me like I'm one of his always," Tisdale said on the broadcast. "I've been there plenty of times and I'm a home-state kid and they take good care of me."
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior released a list of his final four schools in September, which included Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Tisdale is a four-star recruit ranked as the 33rd-best safety in the Class of 2020 and the third-ranked player in the class in Kentucky, behind Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer and Frederick Douglass offensive tackle Walker Parks.
"I’m a home-state kid. Coach Stoops and his coaching staff did an amazing job turning that program around and it’s just a very defensive-minded staff with coach Stoops’ perspective,” Tisdale said in a September phone interview with the Daily News. “That’s what I like about him. He cares about his players. I could just tell by the visits I’ve been (on) he’s a good coach.”
Tisdale was one of the 100 senior football players in the country to receive an invitation to the All-American Bowl event, where 410 NFL draft picks, 144 NFL Pro Bowl players, 57 Super Bowl champions and 16 Heisman Trophy finalists have played their final high school football game, according to event officials.
Bowling Green is coming off a 9-4 season that ended with a 28-0 loss to Covington Catholic in the Class 5A state semifinals. The Purples claimed the program’s first regional title since 2016 with a 28-14 victory at South Oldham the week before.
Tisdale was one of the leaders on the Purples defense that allowed only 13.8 points per game – the sixth-best mark in Class 5A. He was second on the team in total tackles with 88, recovered two fumbles and recorded four interceptions. He played sparingly on offense his senior year after leading Bowling Green in rushing with 849 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 carries as a junior, but did provide a spark the few times he saw action on that side of the ball. He carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards this year, with four of those carries and 43 yards coming in the second half of a 20-13 second-round playoff victory over South Warren.
Kentucky concluded an 8-5 season with a 37-30 win over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl on Tuesday. The Wildcats will open the 2020 season Sept. 5 at home against Eastern Kentucky.
