Bowling Green’s Meadow Tisdale shoots over Cooper’s Kay Freihofer (20) and Bella Deere (30) during the Lady Purples’ 55-47 loss in the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen quarterfinals Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Bowling Green's Meadow Tisdale tries to move around Letcher County Central's Keira Couch in the Lady Purples' 58-45 win over the Lady Cougars in the first round of the KHSAA 2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls' Basketball Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The Lady Purples advance to quarterfinals at 5 p.m. CST on Friday. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
One of the area’s top players has made her college decision.
Bowling Green senior forward Meadow Tisdale announced Wednesday that she has committed to Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights. The reigning Region 4 player of the year said she also had offers from East Tennessee State, Chattanooga and Eastern Illinois but felt like NKU was the right fit.
“It’s very exciting,” Tisdale said. “I knew it was the right decision. They are very welcoming on the campus – a good staff, good girls. They made it feel like home.”
Tisdale has played a huge role in Bowling Green’s three straight region titles, steadily increasing her scoring total each season. She has led the Lady Purples in rebounding two of the last three seasons and led Bowling Green in scoring last season, averaging 15.5 points.
She will be playing for former Western Kentucky Lady Topper Camryn Whitaker at Northern Kentucky. Whitaker is in her seventh season as the program’s head coach.
“She’s a great coach,” Tisdale said. “I watched them practice a few times and I just like the way she does things – like how good of a coach she is. She’s very well spoken and I think she can coach me to my potential.”
Tisdale also said the school’s proximity to Bowling Green played a part in her decision.
“It’s not very far, so I can come see my family and stuff,” Tisdale said.
Tisdale will officially sign in November. She said she is happy to have this decision out of the way so she can turn her attention to her final season at Bowling Green.
“It’s taken a lot of pressure off,” Tisdale said. “I don’t have to make any more decisions – just get that out of the way so I can focus on my senior year.”
