Vito Tisdale will finish his high school football career in elite company.
The Bowling Green senior was presented his All-American Bowl jersey Wednesday in the Bowling Green High School theatre as part of the Road to the Dome event leading up to the All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio, Texas.
"It means a lot, it means a lot," Tisdale said. "Coming from the city I come from, a lot of people don't get to do this and I just want to be a prime example of you can do whatever you want to do, just put your mind to it."
Tisdale is one of 100 senior football players in the country to receive the honor. The game will be broadcast live on NBC at noon CST. There have been 410 NFL draft picks, 144 NFL Pro Bowl players, 57 Super Bowl champions and 16 Heisman Trophy finalists that have closed their high school football careers at the game, according to event officials.
"With someone who's given the gifts that God gave him and the work that's required to get to this point, to give yourself the opportunity to take advantage of what God's given you, that's really impressive," Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. "That the All-American Bowl has recognized that and of the 100 players in the nation – that he's one of them – that's a pretty neat deal.
"I didn't know what to expect, but as we've gotten to this day and looking how they've set this stage up, it's pretty impressive and it's a special event and I'm happy for Vito and I'm happy for him representing our program."
The January event is also where Tisdale plans to announce his college commitment. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior released a list of his final four schools in September, which included Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M. Tisdale is a four-star recruit ranked as the 32nd-best safety in the Class of 2020 and the third-ranked player in the class in Kentucky, behind Covington Catholic tight end Michael Mayer and Frederick Douglass offensive tackle Walker Parks.
"It's going crazy. It's hectic right now," Tisdale said of his recruitment. "Everybody is trying to get me, trying to pull me any type of way, but I'm enjoying it. I commit in like 25 days I think, so we're going to see then."
Bowling Green is coming off a 9-4 season that ended with a 28-0 loss to Covington Catholic in the Class 5A state semifinals. The Purples claimed the program's first regional title since 2016 with a 28-14 victory at South Oldham the week before.
"I'm sure a lot of people will start to mention plays on the field and all, but as with any player that comes through our program, we spend so much time with them and with him, like many, it's the time in the locker room. He's comfortable enough to come in my office and hang out and cut up. He has a great sense of humor and a good personality," Spader said. "I don't see him as some DI athlete that's moving on. He's a player that was an important part of our program that's moving on and I've got to spend a lot of time with him and, as with many of our seniors, that's what I will miss as he exits."
Tisdale was one of the leaders on the Purples defense that allowed only 13.8 points per game – the sixth-best mark in Class 5A. He was second on the team in total tackles with 88, recovered two fumbles and recorded four interceptions. He played sparingly on offense his senior year after leading Bowling Green in rushing with 849 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 carries as a junior, but did provide a spark the few times he saw action on that side of the ball. He carried the ball 10 times for 51 yards this year, with four of those carries and 43 yards coming in the second half a 20-13 second-round playoff victory over South Warren.
"I forget sometimes where we're with these kids every day, you forget how good of players they are sometimes because we're critiquing them and finding every way we can find to improve, but I know that other teams are aware of where he is on the field and, yes, we'll miss that," Spader said.
Like with his coach, Tisdale says the time he spent playing at Bowling Green will be remembered by the little things, not the big plays or numbers he put up.
"The seven-on-seven events, the walk-throughs – stuff that you don't really pay attention to," Tisdale said. "That's what made my moments my senior year."
Tisdale's high school football career is over at Bowling Green, but Wednesday's ceremony means he'll have one more game before beginning his college career. After receiving his jersey, he thanked his teammates, coaches and family and had one final message before returning to his seat on the stage.
"Once a Purple, always a Purple."
