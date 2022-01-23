PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL Tisdale leads Lady Purples past Marshall County Daily News Jan 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meadow Tisdale tallied 18 points to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 54-25 victory over Marshall County in girls' basketball action Saturday.Tanaya Bailey and Ava Bennett each added 12 points in the win for the Lady Purples.Bowling Green (14-4) is back in action Tuesday against Male in the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament.Glasgow 50, Warren East 43 Host Glasgow claimed a 50-43 win over Warren East on Saturday.Natajia Alexander finished with 15 points and Reagan Lawson had 12 points for the Lady Raiders in the loss.Warren East (3-15) is back in action Tuesday at home against District 14 rival Greenwood.Glasgow (8-7) hosts Green County on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bowling Green Marshall County Glasgow Warren East Recommended for you