Meadow Tisdale tallied 18 points to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 54-25 victory over Marshall County in girls' basketball action Saturday.

Tanaya Bailey and Ava Bennett each added 12 points in the win for the Lady Purples.

Bowling Green (14-4) is back in action Tuesday against Male in the Republic Bank Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Glasgow 50, Warren East 43

Host Glasgow claimed a 50-43 win over Warren East on Saturday.

Natajia Alexander finished with 15 points and Reagan Lawson had 12 points for the Lady Raiders in the loss.

Warren East (3-15) is back in action Tuesday at home against District 14 rival Greenwood.

Glasgow (8-7) hosts Green County on Tuesday.