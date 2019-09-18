DeVito Tisdale won’t announce his final choice of college until the 2020 U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, but he's narrowed down his list.
The Bowling Green senior released his final four choices of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Texas A&M in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
“The conference – the SEC – is a big-time football conference,” Tisdale said in a phone interview with the Daily News. “It’s the best week-in and week-out and it’ll prepare me for my goal for the NFL, get me better.”
Tisdale says he isn't leaning toward a particular school from those four and is “restarting” his recruitment with his narrowed-down list.
“Right now it’s from ground zero, so I’m basically kind of restarting my recruitment all over again,” Tisdale said. “Not really restarting, but just focusing on those four schools and waiting for my decision.”
Kentucky was the only in-state school the 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety had in his final four. Kentucky leads the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions at 75 percent and, according to the website, he is the No. 3 prospect in the state.
The four-star recruit was impressed with Kentucky’s rise under head coach Mark Stoops, pointing out the defensive mindset the team has had, which led to the Wildcats making the cut.
“I’m a home-state kid. Coach Stoops and his coaching staff did an amazing job turning that program around and it’s just a very defensive-minded staff with coach Stoops’ perspective,” Tisdale said. “That’s what I like about him. He cares about his players. I could just tell by the visits I’ve been (on) he’s a good coach.”
All four of his final choices came from the SEC. Georgia and Kentucky are currently 3-0 and 2-1 overall, respectively. Georgia was 11-3 last year and finished atop the SEC East, while Kentucky went 10-3 overall and was second in the East.
Alabama is currently 3-0 and Texas A&M is 2-1. Alabama was the top team in the conference and finished 14-1 with a loss to Clemson in the national championship game. Texas A&M went 9-4 last year.
“It’s like Kentucky and Georgia in the East and A&M and ‘Bama in the West,” Tisdale said. “It’s the best of the best, basically. That’s who I want to go play for – the best of the best.”
Bowling Green is off to a 3-1 start and has won three straight games after falling to Father Ryan (Tenn.) 24-21 in the season opener at Western Kentucky University’s Houchens-Smith Stadium. Tisdale is second on the team in total tackles with 28. He’s recorded four interceptions – two in each of the Purples’ last two games, which were both shutouts – and recovered a fumble for a touchdown in last week’s 56-0 victory against Pleasure Ridge Park. His four interceptions are tied for the second-most in the state.
“I think the things that caught their eyes the most – I mean, he started getting offers when he was a freshman – was that explosive movement,” Bowling Green coach Mark Spader said. “As far as straight 40-time goes, yeah, you’ve seen faster, but he just has tremendous explosion and he rolls his hips at impact, he can make tremendous plays, he’s doing a really good job for us on defense this year and I think that’s what those folks see in him.”
Tisdale has stayed on the defensive side of the ball this season after leading the team in rushing last year. He recorded 849 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 carries as a junior in Bowling Green’s 9-3 season.
“That was my bright idea – ‘Hey, here’s this DI prospect. We should probably put him in the backfield and feed him the ball,’ ” Spader said. “Not to say he’s not a good running back, but he is a much better defensive player, he can be a little more natural over there and he’s happier on defense, so I think that we’re benefitting from that.”
Tisdale plans to take official visits to each school in his top four, but doesn’t have dates set for those visits yet, he says.
Bowling Green is scheduled to host St. Xavier in a 6:30 p.m. game at El Donaldson Stadium on Friday.
